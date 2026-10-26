VENTE-UNIQUE.COM: Disclosure of trading in own shares

26 October 2026. The Vente-unique.com Group, Europe's leading Home & Living platform, declares that it has bought back its own shares in accordance with Article 5 of the Market Abuse Regulation (MAR):

Name of issuer Issuer identifier code Day of transaction Financial instrument identifier code Total daily volume (number of shares) Weighted average daily share acquisition price Market vente-unique.com 969500QGLYZDJ8QZOT70 19/10/2026 FR0010766667 165 14.413939 ALXP vente-unique.com 969500QGLYZDJ8QZOT70 20/10/2026 FR0010766667 203 13.849507 ALXP vente-unique.com 969500QGLYZDJ8QZOT70 21/10/2026 FR0010766667 231 13.350433 ALXP vente-unique.com 969500QGLYZDJ8QZOT70 22/10/2026 FR0010766667 34 13.275 ALXP

Next publication: annual 2025-2026 revenue, 12 November 2026

Read more on: bourse.vente-unique.com

About Vente-unique

Founded in 2006, Vente-unique Group (Euronext Growth: ALVU), a subsidiary of CAFOM Group (Euronext Growth: ALCAF), is a leading European Home & Living platform bringing together vente-unique.com, the Habitat brand, a marketplace and a retail media offering. Since its launch, the Group has served more than 3.5 million customers and currently operates across 20 European countries.

ACTUS finance & communication Pierre Jacquemin-Guillaume Anne-Charlotte Dudicourt Investor relations Press relations vente-unique@actus.fr acdudicourt@actus.fr +33 (0)1 53 67 36 79 +33 (0)6 24 03 26 52

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