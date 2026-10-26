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WKN: A2JHN6 | ISIN: FR0010766667 | Ticker-Symbol: 8M8
Stuttgart
26.10.26 | 18:02
13,800 Euro
0,00 % 0,000
Branche
Handel/E-Commerce
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
VENTE-UNIQUE.COM Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
VENTE-UNIQUE.COM 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
13,80014,60018:31
Actusnews Wire
26.10.2026 18:23 Uhr
81 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

VENTE-UNIQUE.COM: Disclosure of trading in own shares

26 October 2026. The Vente-unique.com Group, Europe's leading Home & Living platform, declares that it has bought back its own shares in accordance with Article 5 of the Market Abuse Regulation (MAR):

Name of issuerIssuer identifier codeDay of transactionFinancial instrument identifier codeTotal daily volume (number of shares)Weighted average daily share acquisition priceMarket
vente-unique.com969500QGLYZDJ8QZOT7019/10/2026FR001076666716514.413939ALXP
vente-unique.com969500QGLYZDJ8QZOT7020/10/2026FR001076666720313.849507ALXP
vente-unique.com969500QGLYZDJ8QZOT7021/10/2026FR001076666723113.350433ALXP
vente-unique.com969500QGLYZDJ8QZOT7022/10/2026FR00107666673413.275ALXP

Next publication: annual 2025-2026 revenue, 12 November 2026

Read more on: bourse.vente-unique.com

About Vente-unique

Founded in 2006, Vente-unique Group (Euronext Growth: ALVU), a subsidiary of CAFOM Group (Euronext Growth: ALCAF), is a leading European Home & Living platform bringing together vente-unique.com, the Habitat brand, a marketplace and a retail media offering. Since its launch, the Group has served more than 3.5 million customers and currently operates across 20 European countries.

ACTUS finance & communication
Pierre Jacquemin-GuillaumeAnne-Charlotte Dudicourt
Investor relationsPress relations
vente-unique@actus.fracdudicourt@actus.fr
+33 (0)1 53 67 36 79+33 (0)6 24 03 26 52
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Full and original release in PDF format:
Download the PDF

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