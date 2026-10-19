VENTE-UNIQUE.COM: Disclosure of trading in own shares

19 October 2026. The Vente-unique.com Group, Europe's leading Home & Living platform, declares that it has bought back its own shares in accordance with Article 5 of the Market Abuse Regulation (MAR):

Name of issuer Issuer identifier code Day of transaction Financial instrument identifier code Total daily volume (number of shares) Weighted average daily share acquisition price Market vente-unique.com 969500QGLYZDJ8QZOT70 12/10/2026 FR0010766667 8 15.2 ALXP vente-unique.com 969500QGLYZDJ8QZOT70 13/10/2026 FR0010766667 8 15.15 ALXP vente-unique.com 969500QGLYZDJ8QZOT70 14/10/2026 FR0010766667 165 14.680909 ALXP vente-unique.com 969500QGLYZDJ8QZOT70 16/10/2026 FR0010766667 15 14.6 ALXP vente-unique.com 969500QGLYZDJ8QZOT70 16/10/2026 FR0010766667 50,000 14.725 LNEQ

Read more on: bourse.vente-unique.com

About Vente-unique.com

Founded in 2006, Vente-unique.com (Euronext Growth - ALVU), a subsidiary of the CAFOM Group (Euronext Growth - ALCAF), is a leading Home & Living platform in Europe. The company covers 16 countries (France, Germany, Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Spain, Ireland, Italy, Luxembourg, Norway, the Netherlands, Poland, Portugal, the United Kingdom, Sweden and Switzerland) and has delivered to over 3.5 million customers since its launch. Vente-unique.com also owns the Habitat brand.

ACTUS finance & communication Pierre Jacquemin-Guillaume Anne-Charlotte Dudicourt Investor relations Press relations vente-unique@actus.fr acdudicourt@actus.fr +33 (0)1 53 67 36 79 +33 (0)6 24 03 26 52

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