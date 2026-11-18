

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Hungary's average gross earnings growth moderated for the first time in three months in September, according to data released Wednesday by the Hungarian Central Statistical Office.



Average gross earnings grew 7.3 percent annually in September, slower than the 8.4 percent spike in August.



The average gross earnings were HUF 737,390 in September compared to HUF 740,620 in the previous month.



Net earnings increased by 9.0 percent, and real earnings were 7.3 percent higher than a year earlier.



Median gross earnings were HUF 615,500, and median net earnings were HUF 435,600, surpassing the value for the same period of the previous year by 8.2 percent and 9.6 percent, respectively.



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