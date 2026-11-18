Deliverect Earns Premier Status in the Uber Partner Network

The restaurant technology company achieves the network's highest tier for both Uber Eats and Uber Direct

NEW YORK, Nov. 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Deliverect, the global restaurant technology company that connects digital ordering channels with in-store operations and orchestrates delivery across the restaurant ecosystem, has earned Premier Status in the Uber Partner Network. Premier is the highest tier in the network, which rates the technology companies that integrate with Uber's platform, and Deliverect has earned it for both Uber Eats and Uber Direct.

Uber's network includes more than 100 integration partners, and the network gives merchants a simple way to compare them. Each integration is placed into one of three tiers, Basic, Core, or Premier, and that tier is visible to merchants when they choose the technology that will run their Uber business. Premier status recognizes integrations that demonstrate high levels of feature adoption and consistently strong performance against Uber's quality standards.

According to Uber, merchants that work with Premier partners can get up and running faster, typically run into fewer order issues, and may see stronger channel growth. In addition to Deliverect's Premier status, Deliverect and Uber have established a global strategic partnership that includes prioritized technical support and early access to new features for merchants on both platforms.

"Restaurants and retail brands need digital ordering and delivery to work seamlessly, from the moment a customer places an order to the moment it reaches their door," said Zhong Xu, CEO of Deliverect. "Our Premier status means they can access Uber's most advanced features through Deliverect, backed by an integration built for accuracy, reliability, and scale. From keeping menus up to date and preventing order issues to coordinating delivery, we give restaurants the tools to deliver a better customer experience and grow their business, without adding complexity to their operations."

- Zhong Xu, CEO and Co Founder at Deliverect.

To earn Premier status, partners must support nearly all of the features Uber requires and recommends, and meet rigorous standards for order accuracy and reliability. For Deliverect, that means merchants can automatically update menus by time of day, manage promotions, and track their own drivers in real time on Uber Eats, while Uber Direct users benefit from features like driver tipping and duplicate-delivery prevention.

"Technology plays a critical role in helping restaurants operate efficiently, deliver great customer experiences, and grow their businesses. That's why we created the Uber Partner Network-to recognize partners that meet high standards for integration capabilities and performance. Deliverect's achievement of Premier status across both Uber Eats and Uber Direct reflects that commitment, helping restaurants benefit from more reliable operations, better customer experiences, and the tools they need to support long-term growth."

- Rohan Mathew, Sr Director, Engineering

About Deliverect

Deliverect is a global restaurant technology company that connects digital ordering channels directly to in-store operations, serving more than 108,000 restaurant locations worldwide. With an API-first platform and over 1,000 certified integrations, Deliverect streamlines digital ordering across carryout, delivery, catering, and in-store fulfillment. By leveraging AI-driven innovation, Deliverect empowers restaurants to anticipate demand, recover lost revenue, and grow smarter at scale. The company processes 30 million API calls daily, has powered 1.6+ billion orders to date, and is trusted by many of the world's largest and most innovative restaurant brands. To learn more, visit deliverect.com.

About Uber

Uber's mission is to create opportunity through movement. We started in 2010 to solve a simple problem: how do you get access to a ride at the touch of a button? More than 83 billion trips later, we're building products to get people closer to where they want to be. By changing how people, food, and things move through cities, Uber is a platform that opens up the world to new possibilities.

Media contact

Oier Fano Dadebat

Senior Content Marketing Manager, PR & Comms

oier.fano@deliverect.com

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