

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Melrose Industries Plc (MRO.L) reported Wednesday that its Group revenue for the four months to October 31 increased 4 percent year-over-year at constant currency, in line with expectations, with growth in both segments. Adjusted operating profit also was in line with the expectations. Further, the firm maintained fiscal 2026 outlook.



In its trading update for the four-month period from July 1 to October 31, the company said revenue in Engines went up 3 percent and Airframes grew 5 percent, both at constant currency. The revenue growth reflected the impact from lower production volumes at Garden Grove facility following the incident in May.



Excluding the impact of the Garden Grove incident, Group revenue grew 6% and revenue in Airframes increased 9 percent.



On a year-to-date basis to the end of October, Group revenue increased 8 percent, with growth of 12 percent and 4 percent in Engines and Airframes, respectively.



Regarding GKN Aerospace's Garden Grove facility, the company noted that it received approval from all applicable authorities to restart full operations at the facility. With the ramp-up process well underway, the firm anticipates resuming acrylic production shortly with a phased return to normalised volume output during the first part of 2027.



Looking ahead, during the remainder of the important fourth quarter, the company said it will continue to focus on operational and commercial execution.



Excluding the impact of the Garden Grove incident, the firm continues to expect fiscal 2026 revenue range of £3.750 billion to £3.950 billion and adjusted operating profit range of £700 million to £750 million.



Free cash flow generation is still expected at £150 million to £200 million.



The firm plans to publish fiscal 2026 results on February 26.



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