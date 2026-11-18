

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - British Land Company PLC (BLND.L), a British property developer and investor, on Wednesday recorded a rise in earnings for the first half of the full year, helped by a strong demand. In addition, the company has revised up its annual adjusted earnings guidance.



For the six-month period to September 30, the company reported a pre-tax income of GBP 277 million, higher than GBP 218 million in the same period last year. Underlying profit before tax was GBP 166 million as against GBP 155 million a year ago.



Net profit stood at GBP 274 million, or 26.7 pence per share, compared with GBP 218 million, or 21.8 pence per share in the previous year. Underlying earnings were GBP 165 million, higher than the prior year's GBP 154 million. Underlying earnings per share rose to 16.1 pence from last year's 15.4 pence per share. Net rental income also moved up to GBP 264 million from GBP 238 million a year ago. Revenue was GBP 281 million, up from GBP 260 million in the previous year.



The board will pay an interim dividend of 12.88 pence per share on January 15, 2027 to the shareholders on the register as of December 4, 2026.



Looking ahead, for fiscal 2027, citing strong occupational demand across the company's office and retail assets and constrained supply, British Land Company now expects underlying earnings per share of 31 pence, up 7% from last year. Earlier, the company had expected underlying earnings per share of at least 30.5 pence for the year.



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