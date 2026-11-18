

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - Tencent Holdings Limited (TCEHY) revealed earnings for its third quarter that Increases, from last year



The company's earnings totaled RMB63.612 billion, or RMB6.947 per share. This compares with RMB63.133 billion, or RMB6.779 per share, last year.



Excluding items, Tencent Holdings Limited reported adjusted earnings of RMB66.519 billion or RMB7.227 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the period rose 7.5% to RMB207.336 billion from RMB192.869 billion last year.



Tencent Holdings Limited earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: RMB63.612 Bln. vs. RMB63.133 Bln. last year. -EPS: RMB6.947 vs. RMB6.779 last year. -Revenue: RMB207.336 Bln vs. RMB192.869 Bln last year.



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