

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The British pound weakened against other major currencies in the European session on Wednesday.



The pound fell to more than a 1-month low of 1.3156 against the U.S. dollar and nearly a 4-week low of 209.45 against the yen, from early highs of 1.3208 and 210.78, respectively.



Against the euro and the Swiss franc, the pound edged down to 0.8335 and 1.1071 from early near 1-1/2-year highs of 0.8320 and 1.1113, respectively.



If the pound extends its downtrend, it is likely to find support around 1.31 against the greenback, 206.00 against the yen, 0.85 against the euro and 1.08 against the franc.



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