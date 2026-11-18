Uppsala, Sweden, November 18, 2026. Dicot Pharma has now initiated the clinical phase 2b study of the drug candidate LIB-01, which is being developed as a novel treatment for erectile dysfunction. The study has formally started following completion of the first screening visit. The study will generate data on the effect of LIB-01 at different doses following repeated dosing to support dose selection ahead of phase 3.

Dicot Pharma is developing the drug candidate LIB-01 as an entirely new treatment concept for erectile dysfunction. Today, the company announces that the first part (part I) of the study has formally started in the USA with the first screening visit. Part I, will determine the highest dose to be evaluated in the second part of the study, part II. Part I is expected to be completed during the first quarter of 2027, followed by the initiation of part II.

The phase 2b study will be conducted in USA and Europe and aim to evaluate the effect of LIB-01 following repeated, monthly dosing to provide guiding data for dose selection ahead of phase 3. The study's primary efficacy endpoint is the change from baseline in IIEF-EF score at week 12. Three dose levels of LIB-01 are planned to be included in the study: 25 mg and 50 mg, which demonstrated proof-of-concept in phase 2a, as well as a higher dose to be determined in part I. The study has an adaptive study design and will include at least 200 participants, involving patients with all severities of erectile dysfunction.

"The start of our clinical study is an important milestone for the company. The phase 2b study is tailored to LIB-01's unique pharmacology and response profile, and we now look forward to taking the next step in the development toward a new treatment option for men and couples affected by erectile dysfunction," says Elin Trampe, CEO of Dicot Pharma.

For further information, please contact:

Elin Trampe, CEO

Phone: +46 72 502 10 10

E-mail: elin.trampe@dicotpharma.com

About Dicot Pharma AB

Dicot Pharma is developing the drug candidate LIB-01, which will be a potency agent to better treat erectile dysfunction and premature ejaculation. The ambition is to create a drug with significantly longer effect and far fewer side effects, compared to current available drugs. Today, over 500 million men suffer from these sexual dysfunctions and the market is valued at USD 8 billion. Dicot Pharma's business model involves evaluating industrial and financial partnerships during clinical development to bring LIB-01 to commercialization on the world market.

Dicot Pharma is listed on Nasdaq First North and has approximately 17,450 shareholders. FNCA Sweden AB is appointed Certified Adviser. For more information, please visit www.dicotpharma.com.

This is a translation from the Swedish original. In case of differences between versions, the Swedish version prevails.