Uppsala, Sweden, November 19, 2026. Dicot Pharma AB has received approval to conduct the company's phase 2b study of the drug candidate LIB-01 in the EU. The study recently began in the US, and today's announcement follows the company's plan to also conduct the study in the EU. The countries included in the European clinical trial application are France, the Netherlands and Sweden. Sweden has now become the first EU country to grant approval. The study evaluates the drug candidate LIB-01 as a new treatment for erectile dysfunction at different dose levels following repeated dosing.

The phase 2b study has begun i US with part I, to determine the highest dose to be evaluated in the efficacy portion of the study, part II. With European approval now in place, the company will be ready to begin dosing in the EU for part II once part I has been completed in the US. Part I is expected to be completed in the first quarter of 2027.

"We are proceeding according to plan, and it is very gratifying to have the first approval in EU in place. This means we can continue preparations to start the study in Europe while part I is being completed in the US. This study design is the result of intensive and focused work to advance the development of LIB-01 as efficiently as possible," says Elin Trampe, CEO of Dicot Pharma.

The phase 2b clinical study aims to evaluate the efficacy of LIB-01 with repeated monthly dosing and to generate data to inform dose selection for phase 3. The study's primary endpoint is the change from baseline in IIEF-EF score at week 12. Three dose levels of LIB-01 are planned for inclusion in the study: 25 mg, 50 mg and a higher dose to be determined in part I. The study has an adaptive design and will include at least 200 participants, involving patients with all severities of erectile dysfunction.

For further information, please contact:

Elin Trampe, CEO

Phone: +46 72 502 10 10

E-mail: elin.trampe@dicotpharma.com

About Dicot Pharma AB

Dicot Pharma is developing the drug candidate LIB-01, which will be a potency agent to better treat erectile dysfunction and premature ejaculation. The ambition is to create a drug with significantly longer effect and far fewer side effects, compared to current available drugs. Today, over 500 million men suffer from these sexual dysfunctions and the market is valued at USD 8 billion. Dicot Pharma's business model involves evaluating industrial and financial partnerships during clinical development to bring LIB-01 to commercialization on the world market.

Dicot Pharma is listed on Nasdaq First North and has approximately 17,450 shareholders. FNCA Sweden AB is appointed Certified Adviser. For more information, please visit www.dicotpharma.com.

This is a translation from the Swedish original. In case of differences between versions, the Swedish version prevails.