Uppsala, Sweden, November 23, 2026. Dicot Pharma AB has received approval from French and Dutch authorities to conduct the company's phase 2b clinical trial of the drug candidate LIB-01 for the treatment of erectile dysfunction. This follows a previous approval in Sweden and the commencement of the study in the US. With all participating countries having now approved the application, the company is preparing for patient recruitment in the EU, in parallel with the execution of the first part of the study in the US.

Dicot Pharma is developing LIB-01 as an entirely new treatment concept for erectile dysfunction. The company recently initiated the first phase, part I, of the phase 2b trial in the US where the maximum dose to be evaluated during the efficacy phase of the study will be determined. Following the approvals from all of the participating European countries, Dicot Pharma is preparing to initiate dosing in EU once part I is completed, a milestone expected to be reached during the first quarter of 2027.

In total, the study will involve four clinical sites in Sweden, three sites in France, and one site in the Netherlands.

"We have now received all necessary approvals from the relevant authorities. This enables us to proceed with the study as planned and continue advancing LIB-01, with the ambition to revolutionize the treatment of erectile dysfunction and make a meaningful difference for men and couples affected by the condition", says Elin Trampe, CEO of Dicot Pharma.

The phase 2b clinical study aims to evaluate the efficacy of LIB-01 with repeated, monthly dosing and to generate data to inform dose selection for phase 3. The primary efficacy endpoint is the change from baseline in IIEF-EF scores at week 12. Three dose levels of LIB-01 are planned for inclusion in the study: 25 mg, 50 mg, and a higher dose to be determined in part I. The study employs an adaptive design and will enroll at least 200 participants, including patients with all degrees of severity of erectile dysfunction.

For further information, please contact:

Elin Trampe, CEO

Phone: +46 72 502 10 10

E-mail: elin.trampe@dicotpharma.com

About Dicot Pharma AB

Dicot Pharma is developing the drug candidate LIB-01, which will be a potency agent to better treat erectile dysfunction and premature ejaculation. The ambition is to create a drug with significantly longer effect and far fewer side effects, compared to current available drugs. Today, over 500 million men suffer from these sexual dysfunctions and the market is valued at USD 8 billion. Dicot Pharma's business model involves evaluating industrial and financial partnerships during clinical development to bring LIB-01 to commercialization on the world market.

Dicot Pharma is listed on Nasdaq First North and has approximately 17,450 shareholders. FNCA Sweden AB is appointed Certified Adviser. For more information, please visit www.dicotpharma.com.

This is a translation from the Swedish original. In case of differences between versions, the Swedish version prevails.