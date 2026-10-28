Dicot Pharma AB: Dicot Pharma presents interim report Q3 2026 and invites to a webcast

Uppsala, Sweden, October 28, 2026. Dicot Pharma AB publishes its interim report for the third quarter of 2026. The report is available as an attached document and on www.dicotpharma.com. The company will present the report in a webcast today at 01:00 p.m. CEST. The webcast may also be viewed afterwards.

Third quarter 2026

Net sales amounted to SEK 0.0 (0.0) million

The result after financial items amounted to SEK -25.2 (-16.1) million

Earnings per share amounted to SEK -0.01 (-0.01)

"With funding for the Phase 2b secured, we are now putting the final pieces in place to initiate the study this year," comments Elin Trampe, CEO Dicot Pharma

Significant events during the third quarter

On 17 August, the company announced that a clinical trial application had been submitted in the EU for the phase 2b study of the drug candidate LIB-01, which is to be conducted in the United States and Europe. The study is intended to evaluate the efficacy of different doses of LIB-01 following repeated dosing.

On 19 August, Dicot Pharma announced that three abstracts on LIB-01 had been selected for oral presentation at the Sexual Medicine Society of North America's 27th Annual Fall Scientific Meeting, held on 8-11 October 2026 in Orlando, USA. All three abstracts were to be presented in the conference's innovation section.

On 1 September, Cecilia Driving assumed the role of Chief Financial Officer (CFO), succeeding Björn Petersson, who had served on a consultancy basis. Cecilia Driving has extensive and broad experience as a CFO, with particular expertise in capital markets, investor relations and business development

Significant events after the reporting period

Dicot Pharma participated in the SMSNA conference held in Orlando, USA, on 8-11 October. Three abstracts on LIB-01 were presented by Chief Scientific Officer Charlotta Gauffin and the internationally recognised experts in sexual medicine; Dr Harin Padma-Nathan, whose previous roles include principal investigator in the United States for Viagra and Cialis and as Professor of Urology at the University of Southern California, and Dr Arthur Burnett, Professor of Urology at Johns Hopkins School of Medicine, Patrick C. Walsh Distinguished Professor of Urology, and well known for his contribution to elucidating Viagra's mechanism of action. On 13 October, the company held a webcast to share the presentations and the company's reflections from SMSNA. The webcast is available afterward via www.dicotpharma.com.

A new patent has been granted in 25 European countries covering the manufacturing process for its drug candidate LIB-01. The patent strengthens the intellectual property protection in an important market until 2043.

The interim report will be presented by CEO Elin Trampe and CFO Cecilia Driving in a broadcast from Direkt Studio today October 28 at 01:00 p.m. CEST. The broadcast will be available at https://www.dicotpharma.com/en/media/films/ and can also be viewed later.

For further information re. the report, please contact:

Elin Trampe, CEO

Phone: +46 72 502 10 10

E-mail: elin.trampe@dicotpharma.com

Cecilia Driving, CFO

Phone: +46 725 00 00 91

E-mail: cecilia.driving@dicotpharma.com

About Dicot Pharma AB

Dicot Pharma is developing the drug candidate LIB-01, which will be a potency agent to better treat erectile dysfunction and premature ejaculation. The ambition is to create a drug with significantly longer effect and far fewer side effects, compared to current available drugs. Today, over 500 million men suffer from these sexual dysfunctions and the market is valued at USD 8 billion. Dicot Pharma's business model involves evaluating industrial and financial partnerships during clinical development to bring LIB-01 to commercialization on the world market.

Dicot Pharma is listed on Nasdaq First North and has approximately 17,450 shareholders. FNCA Sweden AB is appointed Certified Adviser. For more information, please visit www.dicotpharma.com.

This is a translation from the Swedish original. In case of differences between versions, the Swedish version prevails.

This information is information that Dicot Pharma AB is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 2026-10-28 08:00 CET.