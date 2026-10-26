Dicot Pharma AB: Dicot Pharma receives new patent in Europe for LIB-01

Uppsala, Sweden, October 26, 2026. Dicot Pharma AB has been granted a new patent in 25 European countries covering the manufacturing process for its drug candidate LIB-01. The patent strengthens the intellectual property protection for the drug candidate in an important market until 2043.

The new patent covers several steps in the manufacturing process for LIB-01 and is valid until 2043. It complements the company's existing patent protection and strengthens the long-term intellectual property protection for the drug candidate.

Corresponding patents have previously been granted in other key geographic markets, including the US.

"A strong and long-term patent protection is an important part of our strategy for LIB-01. The new patent provides very broad geographic coverage in Europe until 2043. This is significant both for the continued development of LIB-01 and ahead of future commercialization", says Elin Trampe, CEO of Dicot Pharma.

For further information, please contact:

Elin Trampe, CEO

Phone: +46 72 502 10 10

E-mail: elin.trampe@dicotpharma.com

About Dicot Pharma AB

Dicot Pharma is developing the drug candidate LIB-01, which will be a potency agent to better treat erectile dysfunction and premature ejaculation. The ambition is to create a drug with significantly longer effect and far fewer side effects, compared to current available drugs. Today, over 500 million men suffer from these sexual dysfunctions and the market is valued at USD 8 billion. Dicot Pharma's business model involves evaluating industrial and financial partnerships during clinical development to bring LIB-01 to commercialization on the world market.

Dicot Pharma is listed on Nasdaq First North and has approximately 17,450 shareholders. FNCA Sweden AB is appointed Certified Adviser. For more information, please visit www.dicotpharma.com.

This is a translation from the Swedish original. In case of differences between versions, the Swedish version prevails.