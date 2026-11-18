During the third quarter, Neola Medical reached a major regulatory milestone as the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) granted Breakthrough Device Designation to Neola®. The designation recognizes the device's potential to address an important unmet need in neonatal intensive care and provides opportunities for prioritized interaction with the FDA. The Company also strengthened its intellectual property portfolio with a U.S. design patent and continued preclinical validation focused on pneumothorax detection.

Summary of the period July-September 2026

Operating income: SEK 0k (0)

Operating result: SEK -3 332k (-2 833)

Cash flow for the period: SEK 17 051k (-4 390)

Result per share: -0,03 SEK (-0,04)

CEO comments

FDA Breakthrough Device Designation marks a defining milestone

The third quarter marked a significant milestone for Neola Medical. In September, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) granted Breakthrough Device Designation to Neola®, recognizing its potential to address an important unmet need in neonatal intensive care. The designation is a major step in our U.S. regulatory journey and reinforces our strategy to focus on continuous, non-invasive monitoring to support timely detection of pneumothorax (lung collapse) in preterm born babies.

A stronger regulatory pathway

Breakthrough Device Designation provides opportunities for more frequent, prioritized interaction with the FDA as we develop the evidence required for market authorization. While it does not constitute market approval, it creates a valuable framework for early alignment on clinical study design and regulatory expectations. Following the quarter, Neola® was enrolled in the FDA's Total Product Life Cycle Advisory Program (TAP) Pilot, which provides earlier and more frequent strategic engagement with the agency.

Focused development and clinical preparations

During the quarter, we advanced our preclinical validation program with a sharpened focus on pneumothorax detection, building on earlier encouraging findings in preclinical models that Neola® can detect changes associated with pneumothorax in several types of animals. Ongoing work is focused on strengthening the robustness of the detection approach and generating preclinical data to inform the next development steps.

In parallel, we continued planning for the U.S. clinical program, engaging neonatologists, regulatory advisors and contract research organizations. Our aim is to establish an evidence-generation strategy that meets FDA requirements while remaining proportionate to the clinical need and supporting future adoption by neonatal intensive care units.

Investing in critical milestones

Our increased cash burn reflects a deliberate acceleration of targeted preclinical, regulatory and clinical planning activities, supported by specialist external expertise. These investments have been directed toward achieving key milestones and reducing uncertainty in the development pathway and the commercial opportunities. We remain disciplined in allocating capital to activities that can advance regulatory alignment, strengthen clinical evidence and support long-term value creation.

Priorities ahead

Our next priorities are to further validate pneumothorax detection, align with the FDA on an efficient clinical and regulatory strategy, and define the scope, timing and financing of the next development phase. The Breakthrough Device Designation strengthens Neola Medical's regulatory position and marks an important step toward the U.S. market. With a clearly defined clinical application and enhanced opportunities for FDA engagement, we are well positioned to advance our clinical and regulatory development. Our priority remains disciplined execution, capital efficiency and long-term value creation through progress toward market authorization and clinical adoption.

Hanna Sjöström, CEO

The full report is attached to this press release and available on Neola Medical's website, www.neolamedical.com

Lund, November 18, 2026

The Board

For further information, contact:

Hanna Sjöström, CEO

e-mail: hanna.sjostrom@neolamedical.com

David Folkesson, CFO

email: david.folkesson@neolamedical.com

About Neola Medical

Neola Medical AB (publ) develops an innovative medical technology device for non-invasive, continuous lung monitoring and real-time alerts of potentially life-threatening lung collapse in preterm born babies. By enabling instant detection, the technology aims to support earlier intervention, improve clinical decision-making, enhance long-term outcomes, and ultimately contribute to saving lives. The patented, cutting-edge technology was developed at Lund University in Sweden and is based on near-infrared light measurements in the lungs. Neola Medical builds on Sweden's longstanding legacy of medical technology innovation and contributions to global health care. Neola Medical was founded in 2016 and is listed on NASDAQ First North Growth Market (ticker: NEOLA). Read more at www.neolamedical.com. The company's Certified Adviser is FNCA Sweden AB.

This information is information that Neola Medical is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 2026-11-18 07:55 CET.

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CEO Hanna Sjöström Neola Medical AB