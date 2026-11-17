HUNT VALLEY, Md., Nov. 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Board of Directors of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) today declared an increase in the quarterly dividend from $0.48 to $0.51 per share on its common stocks, payable January 11, 2027, to shareholders of record December 28, 2026. This marks the Company's 103rd year of continuous dividend payments and the 41st consecutive year it has increased its quarterly dividend.

Brendan M. Foley, Chairman, President & CEO, said "The strength and resilience of our flavor-focused business, together with disciplined execution, give us confidence in our ability to deliver sustainable growth and long-term shareholder value. The continued dividend growth, and recognition as a Dividend Aristocrat, reflect our long-standing commitment to returning cash to shareholders."

McCormick has paid dividends each year since 1925 and is recognized as a member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats Index.

About McCormick

McCormick & Company, Incorporated is a global leader in flavor. With approximately $7 billion in annual sales across 150 countries and territories, we manufacture, market, and distribute herbs, spices, seasonings, condiments and flavors to the entire food and beverage industry including retailers, food manufacturers and foodservice businesses. Our most popular brands with trademark registrations include McCormick, French's, Frank's RedHot, Stubb's, OLD BAY, Lawry's, Zatarain's, Ducros, Vahiné, Cholula, Schwartz, Kamis, DaQiao, Club House, Aeroplane, Gourmet Garden, FONA and Giotti. The breadth and reach of our portfolio uniquely position us to capitalize on the consumer demand for flavor in every sip and bite, through our products and our customers' products. We operate in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions, which complement each other and reinforce our differentiation. The scale, insights, and technology that we leverage from both segments are meaningful in driving sustainable growth.

Founded in 1889 and headquartered in Hunt Valley, Maryland USA, McCormick is committed to its Purpose - To Make Life More Flavorful - and driven by its Vision - To be the World's Most Trusted Source of Flavor.

To learn more, visit: www.mccormickcorporation.com or follow McCormick & Company on Instagram and LinkedIn.

For information contact:

Investor Relations:

Faten Freiha - [email protected]

Global Communications:

Jill Marvin - [email protected]

SOURCE McCormick & Company, Incorporated