In Munich, Commodity TV talks with Allan Candelario, VP Investor Relations & Corporate Development of STLLR Gold (TSX: STLR, OTCQX: STLRF, FSE: O9D), about the company's three Canadian gold projects. Topics: Portfolio: about 16.6 Moz of gold resources across three projects Tower (Timmins): about 11 Moz and a PEA with roughly 273,000 oz of potential annual production over 19 years Jonpol: high-grade open-pit drill results that could improve Tower's economics Next steps: 15,000 m of winter drilling, a resource update and a pre-feasibility study Balance sheet: about C$26 million, fully funded through next year Colomac (NWT): open to a JV, partnership or sale Hollinger tailings: bulk sample permit received, talks with mill owners Interview: Marc, Commodity TV STLLRGold Gold Timmins Tower Colomac Hollinger AllanCandelario CommodityTV Company overview: STLLR Gold Inc. - https://stllrgold.com ISIN: CA86101P1018, WKN: A4016B, FRA: O9D.F More videos about STLLR Gold Inc. - https://www.commodity-tv.com/ondemand/channel/stllr-gold-inc/ Get our free Newsletter (English) - https://eepurl.com/bScRBX Get our free Newsletter (German) - https://eepurl.com/08pAn Gold Interview Development Edelmetallmesse München Miningstocks Investing Stockmarket Mines commoditytv