Major permitting milestone supports the next stage of evaluating gold recovery from legacy tailings in Timmins, Ontario

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - November 4, 2026) - STLLR Gold Inc. (TSX: STLR) (OTCQX: STLRF) (FSE: O9D) ("STLLR" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has secured a Mineral Recovery Permit authorizing the excavation and reprocessing of up to 225,000 tonnes of legacy tailings for mineral recovery at its Hollinger Tailings Project ("Hollinger" or the "Project") in Timmins, Ontario.

Issued under Ontario's Recovery of Minerals regime, the permit represents a significant step toward undertaking a large-scale sample program to evaluate gold recovery, operating performance and the potential for Hollinger to generate cash flow. The program is intended to provide operating data to support the assessment of the broader recovery and remediation project.

Highlights:

Significant recovery sample authorized: The permit allows for the excavation and reprocessing of up to 225,000 tonnes of legacy tailings for offsite processing.

Advancing from characterization toward processing-scale testing: The planned program is intended to evaluate material handling, gold recovery and operating costs under actual processing conditions.

Potential to use existing regional infrastructure: STLLR is evaluating practical processing solutions that could leverage regional infrastructure to recover gold from legacy tailings.

Combining mineral recovery with responsible remediation: The initiative advances STLLR's assessment of opportunities to recover gold from legacy mine waste while supporting improved environmental outcomes in the region.

"This permit is an important milestone in moving Hollinger from resource evaluation toward demonstrating gold recovery at a meaningful scale," said Keyvan Salehi, P.Eng., MBA, CEO and Director of STLLR. "Our objective is to establish a practical path to cash flow by recovering gold that remains in historical tailings, while advancing responsible remediation of a legacy mining site. A sample program of this scale can give us valuable operating information to assess recoveries, costs and the potential for a larger operation. We are focused on converting that opportunity into an executable plan, working with regional mill owners, Indigenous communities, the City of Timmins and the Province. Hollinger offers an opportunity to bring shareholder value, environmental improvement and local economic benefits together into one initiative."

Advancing Hollinger Toward Gold Recovery

Building on STLLR's characterization and technical studies, the planned 225,000-tonne sample program is intended to demonstrate gold recovery and operating performance at a meaningful scale. The program would provide data on recoveries, material handling, transportation and processing costs to support the evaluation of a larger-scale operation and Hollinger's potential to generate cash flow.

STLLR is refining practical processing solutions and execution plans, including opportunities to leverage regional infrastructure. The objective is to establish an economically attractive recovery approach that creates shareholder value while supporting responsible remediation and benefits for local communities and the environment.

Jason Batise, Executive Director, Wabun Tribal Council, stated, "Remediating legacy mine sites such as the Hollinger Tailings presents an opportunity not only to address past environmental impacts, but also to demonstrate how industry, Indigenous communities, and other partners can work together toward positive outcomes. We support STLLR's efforts to advance this initiative responsibly."

Honourable Stephen Lecce, Minister of Energy and Mines, said, "Earlier this year, Hollinger became the first project approved under our new Recovery of Minerals framework, and today it's moving to the next stage with approval to recover up to 225,000 tonnes of legacy tailings. By cutting red tape and accelerating permitting, Ontario is transforming a century-old tailings site into a legacy of new jobs, growth and sustainability. Our government is moving with speed to open and expand mines faster, and investors are taking notice, with Ontario now the top destination in Canada for mining investment."

"The work being undertaken by STLLR Gold is a strong example of the innovation driving mineral recovery in Ontario's mining sector," stated George Pirie, MPP for Timmins. "This next phase will help assess Hollinger's potential to generate additional economic activity in Timmins and further strengthen its world-class mining industry. Progress at the Hollinger site marks an important milestone in Ontario's efforts to advance mining projects that attract investment, support economic growth, and create good-paying jobs across the North."

Dave Landers, Chief Administrative Officer of the City of Timmins, commented, "The work underway at Hollinger highlights the continued potential of Timmins' mining sector. Combining mineral recovery with the responsible remediation of a legacy mine site creates opportunities for innovation and supports sustainable mining in Timmins."

About STLLR Gold

STLLR Gold Inc. is a Canadian gold development company actively advancing high-potential gold projects in Canada: The Tower Gold Project and the Hollinger Tailings Project in the Timmins Mining Camp in Ontario and the Colomac Gold Project located north of Yellowknife, Northwest Territories. Tower and Colomac have the potential to become large-scale, long-life operations and are surrounded by exploration land with favourable upside potential. Hollinger has the potential for near-term value creation. STLLR's experienced management team, with a track record of successfully advancing projects and operating mines, is working towards rapidly advancing these projects.

Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking information includes, but is not limited to the advancement of the Company's projects, including, the large-scale, long-life potential of Tower and Colomac, the near-term value creation of Hollinger, the ability of the Company to complete up to 225,000 tonnes of sampling of the Hollinger material, the Hollinger sample program's provision of critical technical data and processing performance, the potential of establishing a practical path to cash flow by recovering gold from Hollinger, the ability of the Company to deliver sustainable remediation of legacy sites in Timmins, the opportunity for Hollinger to bring shareholder value, environmental improvement and local economic benefits, the constructive dialogue with the Province, the City of Timmins, Indigenous groups and mill owners leading to a positive and definitive outcome. Generally, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "accelerate", "add" or "additional", "advancing", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", "appears", "believes", "can be", "conceptual", "confidence", "continue", "convert" or "conversion", "deliver", "demonstrating", "estimates", "encouraging", "expand" or "expanding" or "expansion", "expect" or "expectations", "fast-track", "forecasts", "forward", "goal", "improves", "increase", "intends", "justification", "leading", "plans", "potential" or "potentially", "pro-forma", "promise", "prospective", "prioritize", "reflects", "re-rating", "robust", "scheduled", "stronger", "suggesting" or "suggests", "support", "updating", "upside", "will be" or "will consider", "work towards", or variations of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might", or "will be taken", "occur", or "be achieved".

Forward-looking information is based on the opinions and estimates of management at the date the information is made, and is based on a number of assumptions and is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements of STLLR to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information, including risks associated with required regulatory approvals, the exploration, development and mining such as economic factors as they affect exploration, future commodity prices, changes in foreign exchange and interest rates, global inflationary pressures, actual results of current exploration activities, government regulation, political or economic developments, the interpretation and application of the royalty agreement and the Court's decision, uncertainty regarding the mineral claims that may ultimately be determined to be subject to the royalty, the potential impact of the royalty on the economics and development of the Project, the outcome of any appeal or other proceedings relating to the royalty agreement or the Court's decision, the ongoing wars and their effect on supply chains, tariffs, environmental risks, pandemic risks, permitting timelines, capex, operating or technical difficulties in connection with development activities, employee relations, the speculative nature of gold exploration and development, including the risks of diminishing quantities of grades of reserves, contests over title to properties, and changes in project parameters as plans continue to be refined as well as those risk factors discussed in the Company's Annual Information Form for the year ended December 31, 2025, available on www.sedarplus.ca. Although STLLR has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such information. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. STLLR does not undertake to update any forward-looking information, except in accordance with applicable securities laws.

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