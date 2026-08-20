Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - August 20, 2026) - STLLR Gold Inc. (TSX: STLR) (OTCQX: STLRF) (FSE: O9D) ("STLLR" or the "Company") welcomes the alignment reached between the Tlicho Government ("Tlicho") and the Yellowknives Dene First Nation on the proposed corridor for the Arctic Economic and Security Corridor ("AESC").

About the AESC

The AESC is a planned 400-kilometre all-weather road extending north from the city of Yellowknife, Northwest Territories ("NWT"), to the Nunavut border. The Indigenous-led infrastructure initiative, advanced by the Tlicho and Yellowknives Dene First Nation in partnership with the Government of the NWT and supported by the Government of Canada, has been referred to Canada's Major Projects Management Office for evaluation and potential accelerated federal funding and regulatory review.

Strategic Importance to Colomac

The proposed corridor would bring all-weather road access within approximately 30 kilometres of STLLR's Colomac Gold Project ("Colomac") (see Figure 1). If constructed, the AESC would establish a more direct connection to Yellowknife and port access for Colomac, offering the potential for substantial logistical efficiencies, cost savings, and the opportunity for critical mineral exploration at the project.

Keyvan Salehi, P.Eng., MBA, President, CEO, and Director of STLLR, commented, "We are strongly encouraged by the alignment on the proposed AESC route. Beyond providing the residents of Wekweètì and communities along the corridor with reliable, year-round road access to Yellowknife, the AESC is a nation-building endeavour that offers immense economic potential for the Tlicho and Yellowknives Dene First Nation citizens, as well as the entire NWT. This infrastructure would also be transformational for Colomac. Having an all-season road in close proximity to the project could streamline logistics and meaningfully reduce transportation costs for our ongoing exploration and development programs."

Figure 1 - Consensus Proposed AESC by Tlicho and Yellowknives Dene First Nation - Regional Map

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/4852/310581_748b3fc614f18987_001full.jpg

Source: Tlicho, August 15, 2026 https://tlicho.ca/

About STLLR Gold

STLLR Gold Inc. is a Canadian gold development company actively advancing high-potential gold projects in Canada: The Tower Gold Project and the Hollinger Tailings Project in the Timmins Mining Camp in Ontario and the Colomac Gold Project located north of Yellowknife, Northwest Territories. Tower and Colomac have the potential to become large-scale, long-life operations and are surrounded by exploration land with favourable upside potential. Hollinger has the potential for near-term value creation. STLLR's experienced management team, with a track record of successfully advancing projects and operating mines, is working towards rapidly advancing these projects.

Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking information includes, but is not limited to the advancement of the Company's projects, including, the large-scale, long-life potential of Tower and Colomac, the near-term value creation of Hollinger, the long-term performance and returns for investors and stakeholders, the direct strategic benefits of the AESC location for Colomac, the final location between the AESC road and Colomac, the logistical efficiencies and cost savings AESC would offer to Colomac, the year-round access of Colomac and the local communities to Yellowknife as a result of AESC, port access for Colomac as a result of the AESC, AESC's effect of being transformational to Colomac, and the ability for AESC to open the opportunity for critical mineral exploration at Colomac. Generally, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "accelerate", "add" or "additional", "advancing", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", "appears", "believes", "can be", "conceptual", "confidence", "continue", "convert" or "conversion", "deliver", "demonstrating", "estimates", "encouraging", "expand" or "expanding" or "expansion", "expect" or "expectations", "fast-track", "forecasts", "forward", "goal", "improves", "increase", "intends", "justification", "leading", "plans", "potential" or "potentially", "pro-forma", "promise", "prospective", "prioritize", "reflects", "re-rating", "robust", "scheduled", "stronger", "suggesting" or "suggests", "support", "updating", "upside", "will be" or "will consider", "work towards", or variations of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might", or "will be taken", "occur", or "be achieved".

Forward-looking information is based on the opinions and estimates of management at the date the information is made, and is based on a number of assumptions and is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements of STLLR to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information, including risks associated with required regulatory approvals, the exploration, development and mining such as economic factors as they affect exploration, future commodity prices, changes in foreign exchange and interest rates, global inflationary pressures, actual results of current exploration activities, government regulation, political or economic developments, the ongoing wars and their effect on supply chains, tariffs, environmental risks, pandemic risks, permitting timelines, capex, operating or technical difficulties in connection with development activities, employee relations, the speculative nature of gold exploration and development, including the risks of diminishing quantities of grades of reserves, contests over title to properties, and changes in project parameters as plans continue to be refined as well as those risk factors discussed in the Company's Annual Information Form for the year ended December 31, 2025, available on www.sedarplus.ca. Although STLLR has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such information. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. STLLR does not undertake to update any forward-looking information, except in accordance with applicable securities laws.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/310581

Source: STLLR Gold Inc.