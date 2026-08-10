Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - August 10, 2026) - STLLR Gold Inc. (TSX: STLR) (OTCQX: STLRF) (FSE: O9D) ("STLLR" or the "Company") reports final assay results at the Jonpol Deposit ("Jonpol") at the Garrison Property and exploration plans at the Tower Gold Project ("Tower" or the "Project") in the Timmins Mining Camp in Ontario, Canada for the remainder of 2026.

Table 1: 2026 Jonpol Deposit Drilling Highlights:

Zone Hole ID Assay Result Jonpol MGA26-281 12.46 g/t Au (12.10 g/t Au, cut) over 16.17 m (7.99 m TT) Jonpol MGA26-282 18.62 g/t Au (15.14 g/t Au, cut) over 5.30 m (3.44 m TT)

"g/t Au" = grams per tonne gold; "m" = metres; "TT" = True Thickness

"We concluded first-half 2026 drilling at Jonpol with high-grade gold intersections and robust metal factors, potentially expanding the known mineralization and increasing confidence in the block model," said Keyvan Salehi, P.Eng., MBA, President, CEO, and Director of STLLR Gold. "Based on these strong results, we plan to continue drilling Jonpol alongside the 903 and Garrcon deposits at the Garrison Property of Tower for the remainder of the year."

Jonpol Deposit Drilling (See Figures 1-4 for Diagrams; See Tables 1-3 for Assays and Drill Details)

The Jonpol Deposit is situated in the Garrison Property at the eastern end of Tower (see Figure 1) along the Munro Fault, a splay from the regional Destor-Porcupine Fault Zone ("DPFZ"). Mineralization is hosted in structurally controlled alteration zones within mafic to ultramafic rocks and gold mineralization is closely associated with felsic intrusive rocks.

Tower Exploration Plans for Rest of 2026

The Company plans to complete approximately 15,000 m of drilling during the remainder of 2026, targeting the Jonpol, 903, and Garrcon deposits at Tower's Garrison Property. The drill program is focused on converting estimated inferred mineral resources to higher confidence categories and expand the higher-grade gold mineralization for potential incorporation into an updated Tower Mineral Resource Estimate ("Tower MRE").1

Figure 1: Tower Gold Project - Drill Location Map

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Figure 2: Jonpol Deposit - Drilling Results Map

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Figure 3: Jonpol Deposit - Drilling Cross Section "A-B" Looking Northeast

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Figure 4: Jonpol Deposit - Drilling Cross Section "C-D" Looking Northeast

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Table 2: Drilling Intercepts

Target Hole ID From (m) To (m) Interval (m) TT (m) Grade

(g/t Au) Metal Factor

(g/t Au x m) Jonpol MGA26-278 90.20 96.00 5.80 2.62 9.14 52.99 Jonpol incl. 90.20 93.59 3.39 1.53 14.82 50.23 Jonpol and 121.76 128.53 6.77 3.06 0.80 5.43 Jonpol MGA26-279 51.25 52.86 1.61 1.03 1.37 2.21 Jonpol and 63.16 70.35 7.19 4.60 5.57 40.05 Jonpol incl. 66.67 69.70 3.03 1.94 11.44 34.67 Jonpol MGA26-280 15.82 16.55 0.73 0.57 3.11 2.27 Jonpol and 26.20 28.70 2.50 1.96 0.95 2.38 Jonpol and 34.50 46.04 11.54 9.06 0.84 9.66 Jonpol and 51.50 53.63 2.13 1.68 1.00 2.12 Jonpol MGA26-281 222.20 238.37 16.17 7.99 12.10 195.60 Jonpol uncut 222.20 238.37 16.17 7.99 12.46 201.50 Jonpol and 260.42 265.40 4.98 2.45 2.90 14.42 Jonpol incl. 262.33 264.56 2.23 1.10 5.43 12.11 Jonpol and 286.12 288.72 2.60 1.29 0.39 1.02 Jonpol MGA26-282 247.00 252.30 5.30 3.44 15.14 80.24 Jonpol uncut 247.00 252.30 5.30 3.44 18.62 98.67 Jonpol MGA26-283 144.60 152.00 7.40 4.15 2.24 16.58 Jonpol incl. 144.60 146.00 1.40 0.78 8.86 12.41 Jonpol and 157.10 159.00 1.90 1.07 4.52 8.59 Jonpol and 179.00 182.00 3.00 1.72 0.61 1.82 Jonpol and 241.00 242.00 1.00 0.59 1.29 1.29 Jonpol MGA26-284 164.00 166.00 2.00 1.21 1.15 2.30 Jonpol and 204.45 205.25 0.80 0.48 4.37 3.50 Jonpol and 246.00 250.00 4.00 2.47 0.30 1.19 Jonpol MGA26-285 222.28 226.93 4.65 2.63 1.21 5.62 Jonpol incl. 225.46 226.16 0.70 0.40 5.00 3.50

Table 3: Drill Hole Details

Zone Hole ID Easting Northing Elevation Azimuth Inclin. Depth (m) Jonpol MGA26-278 577321.43 5374011.65 300.11 335.13 -70.08 206.49 Jonpol MGA26-279 577321.25 5374011.89 300.24 334.87 -56.99 171.00 Jonpol MGA26-280 577310.99 5374015.78 300.85 340.02 -45.04 150.00 Jonpol MGA26-281A 577281.62 5374179.94 302.75 146.05 -56.12 69.00 Jonpol MGA26-281 577281.71 5374180.32 303.31 145.99 -59.06 300.00 Jonpol MGA26-282 577338.76 5374263.35 298.10 163.09 -47.18 312.00 Jonpol MGA26-283 577397.65 5374223.43 293.75 145.25 -52.10 274.00 Jonpol MGA26-284 577383.86 5374250.79 294.82 150.06 -49.96 327.00 Jonpol MGA26-285 577384.22 5374251.27 294.84 148.20 -54.90 372.00

Quality Control Procedures

NQ drill core is oriented and cut with half sent to ALS Laboratories Inc. (ALS) for drying and crushing to -2 mm, with a 1.00 kg split pulverized to -75 µm (200#). ALS is an ISO 17025 accredited laboratory. A 50 g charge is Fire Assayed and analyzed using an AAS finish for Gold. Samples above 10.00 g/t Au are analyzed by Fire Assay with a gravimetric finish and selected samples with visible gold or high-grade mineralization are assayed by Metallic Screen Fire Assay on a 1.00 kg sample. STLLR inserts independent certified reference material and blanks with the samples and assays routine pulp repeats, as well as completing routine third-party check assays.

True thickness ("TT") was calculated in Leapfrog Geo, perpendicular to the interpreted plane of mineralization using the dip and dip azimuth of the mineralized zones. All intercepts are calculated using a 0.30 g/t Au cut-off, a maximum of 5 m internal dilution and 25 g/t Au cap applied.

Qualified Person

John McBride, MSc., P.Geo., Vice President of Exploration for STLLR, who is the "Qualified Person" as defined by NI 43-101 for this Project, has reviewed and approved of the technical disclosure contained in this news release.

About STLLR Gold

STLLR Gold Inc. is a Canadian gold development company actively advancing high-potential gold projects in Canada: The Tower Gold Project and the Hollinger Tailings Project in the Timmins Mining Camp in Ontario and the Colomac Gold Project located north of Yellowknife, Northwest Territories. Tower and Colomac have the potential to become large-scale, long-life operations and are surrounded by exploration land with favourable upside potential. Hollinger has the potential for near-term value creation. STLLR's experienced management team, with a track record of successfully advancing projects and operating mines, is working towards rapidly advancing these projects.

Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking information includes, but is not limited to the large-scale, long-life potential advancement of Tower and Colomac, the value potential of Hollinger, and economic opportunities that are derived from future exploration at the Tower Gold Project, the expansion and conversion of mineral resources (including higher than average resource grades), the increase in confidence in the block model of the Tower MRE, and the completion of 15,000 m of drilling during the remainder of 2026. Generally, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "accelerate", "add" or "additional", "advancing", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", "appears", "believes", "can be", "conceptual", "confidence", "continue", "convert" or "conversion", "deliver", "demonstrating", "estimates", "encouraging", "expand" or "expanding" or "expansion", "expect" or "expectations", "fast-track", "forecasts", "forward", "goal", "improves", "increase", "intends", "justification", "leading", "plans", "potential" or "potentially", "pro-forma", "promise", "prospective", "prioritize", "reflects", "re-rating", "robust", "scheduled", "stronger", "suggesting" or "suggests", "support", "updating", "upside", "will be" or "will consider", "work towards", or variations of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might", or "will be taken", "occur", or "be achieved".

Forward-looking information is based on the opinions and estimates of management at the date the information is made, and is based on a number of assumptions and is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements of STLLR to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information, including risks associated with required regulatory approvals, the exploration, development and mining such as economic factors as they effect exploration, future commodity prices, changes in foreign exchange and interest rates, global inflationary pressures, actual results of current exploration activities, government regulation, political or economic developments, the ongoing wars and their effect on supply chains, tariffs, environmental risks, pandemic risks, permitting timelines, capex, operating or technical difficulties in connection with development activities, employee relations, the speculative nature of gold exploration and development, including the risks of diminishing quantities of grades of reserves, contests over title to properties, and changes in project parameters as plans continue to be refined as well as those risk factors discussed in the Company's Annual Information Form for the year ended December 31, 2025, available on www.sedarplus.ca. Although STLLR has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such information. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. STLLR does not undertake to update any forward-looking information, except in accordance with applicable securities laws.

1 For more information on the Tower PEA and Tower MRE, please review the NI 43-101 Technical Report with an issue date of June 30, 2025 titled "Preliminary Economic Assessment NI 43-101 Technical Report Tower Gold Project Ontario, Canada" on SEDAR+ www.sedarplus.ca or the Company website at www.stllrgold.com.

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Source: STLLR Gold Inc.