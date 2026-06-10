Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - June 10, 2026) - STLLR Gold Inc. (TSX: STLR) (OTCQX: STLRF) (FSE: O9D) ("STLLR" or the "Company") delivers its Environmental, Social, and Governance ("ESG") Report, covering the calendar year ending December 31, 2025. The ESG Report highlights STLLR's commitment to corporate stewardship and sustainable practices while advancing the Tower Gold ("Tower") and Hollinger Tailings ("Hollinger") Projects in Timmins, Ontario and the Colomac Gold Project ("Colomac") in the Northwest Territories, Canada. The ESG Report is available on the Company's website in the "ESG" section at https://stllrgold.com/esg.

Keyvan Salehi, P.Eng., MBA, President, CEO, and Director of STLLR, commented, "Throughout 2025, we continued to strengthen our technical, environmental, and governance foundations, while advancing meaningful engagement with local and Indigenous communities. We further enhanced our relationships with local communities and Indigenous partners through open dialogue, shared value initiatives, and a commitment to responsible resource development. ESG principles remain embedded in how we operate and make decisions every day. We are proud of the progress achieved in 2025 across sustainability, workforce development, safety, and transparency, and we remain focused on building a company that reflects accountability, collaboration, and respect."

"As we look ahead with confidence and discipline, STLLR Gold remains committed to advancing our projects responsibly while creating long-term value for our shareholders and stakeholders. Our vision continues to be the responsible development of high-quality gold assets with a strong focus on safety, environmental stewardship, and community partnership. As we move through 2026 and beyond, we remain focused on delivering measurable progress across our ESG priorities while positioning STLLR Gold for long-term success. Thank you for your continued trust and support as we advance toward a responsible and sustainable future."

The Company is also pleased to announce the appointment of Angela Chu to its Board of Directors, effective immediately.

Angela Chu Appointed to STLLR's Board of Directors

Ms. Chu previously served as Vice President, Business Development (M&A) at Bally's Interactive, the iGaming division of a NYSE-listed global online gaming operator with operations across Europe, and North America, where she led and executed strategic acquisitions and corporate development initiatives. Prior to that, she was General Counsel and Corporate Secretary of Intertain Group, a TSX-listed online gaming company, where she acted as principal governance advisor to the board and oversaw the company's transition to a London Stock Exchange listing prior to its subsequent merger. Earlier in her career, Ms. Chu practiced as a corporate and securities lawyer at Cassels, advising public issuers primarily in the mining sector on capital markets, governance and M&A matters. She is also the founder and principal of Intent Designs, a residential design firm, and is active in thought leadership initiatives related to governance and the legal profession.

Keyvan Salehi commented, "We are pleased to welcome Angela Chu to STLLR's Board of Directors. Angela brings a unique combination of public company governance, corporate development, M&A, and capital markets expertise gained through leadership roles across the gaming, technology, and mining sectors. Her experience advising boards, executing strategic transactions, and navigating complex public market environments will be invaluable as we continue to advance our growth strategy and create long-term value for our shareholders."

About STLLR Gold

STLLR Gold Inc. is a Canadian gold development company actively advancing high-potential gold projects in Canada: The Tower Gold Project and the Hollinger Tailings Project in the Timmins Mining Camp in Ontario and the Colomac Gold Project located north of Yellowknife, Northwest Territories. Tower and Colomac have the potential to become large-scale, long-life operations and are surrounded by exploration land with favourable upside potential. Hollinger has the potential for near-term value creation. STLLR's experienced management team, with a track record of successfully advancing projects and operating mines, is working towards rapidly advancing these projects.

Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking information includes, but is not limited to the advancement of the Company's projects, including, the large-scale, long-life potential of Tower and Colomac, the near-term value creation of Hollinger, the long-term performance and returns for investors and stakeholders, delivery of continued progress on ESG priorities. Generally, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "accelerate", "add" or "additional", "advancing", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", "appears", "believes", "can be", "conceptual", "confidence", "continue", "convert" or "conversion", "deliver", "demonstrating", "estimates", "encouraging", "expand" or "expanding" or "expansion", "expect" or "expectations", "fast-track", "forecasts", "forward", "goal", "improves", "increase", "intends", "justification", "leading", "plans", "potential" or "potentially", "pro-forma", "promise", "prospective", "prioritize", "reflects", "re-rating", "robust", "scheduled", "stronger", "suggesting" or "suggests", "support", "updating", "upside", "will be" or "will consider", "work towards", or variations of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might", or "will be taken", "occur", or "be achieved".

Forward-looking information is based on the opinions and estimates of management at the date the information is made, and is based on a number of assumptions and is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements of STLLR to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information, including risks associated with required regulatory approvals, the exploration, development and mining such as economic factors as they affect exploration, future commodity prices, changes in foreign exchange and interest rates, global inflationary pressures, actual results of current exploration activities, government regulation, political or economic developments, the ongoing wars and their effect on supply chains, tariffs, environmental risks, pandemic risks, permitting timelines, capex, operating or technical difficulties in connection with development activities, employee relations, the speculative nature of gold exploration and development, including the risks of diminishing quantities of grades of reserves, contests over title to properties, and changes in project parameters as plans continue to be refined as well as those risk factors discussed in the Company's Annual Information Form for the year ended December 31, 2025, available on www.sedarplus.ca. Although STLLR has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such information. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. STLLR does not undertake to update any forward-looking information, except in accordance with applicable securities laws.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/300811

Source: STLLR Gold Inc.