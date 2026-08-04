Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - August 4, 2026) - STLLR Gold Inc. (TSX: STLR) (OTCQX: STLRF) (FSE: O9D) ("STLLR" or the "Company") reports additional assay results from its 2026 drilling program at the Jonpol Deposit ("Jonpol") at the Garrison Property of the Tower Gold Project ("Tower" or the "Project") in the Timmins Mining Camp in Ontario, Canada.

Table 1: 2026 Jonpol Deposit Drilling Highlights:

Zone Hole ID Assay Result Jonpol MGA26-276 3.11 g/t Au (2.00 g/t Au, cut) over 15.70 m (9.57 m TT)

(including 5.15 g/t Au over 1.00 m (0.61 m TT) &

49.20 g/t Au (25.00 g/t Au, cut) over 0.72 m (0.44 m TT) Jonpol MGA26-277 1.44 g/t Au over 33.77 m (12.00 m TT) (including 2.36 g/t Au over 9.69 m (3.44 m TT) Jonpol MGA26-275 2.41 g/t Au over 16.00 m (10.49 m TT)

(including 4.71 g/t Au over 1.00 m (0.65 m TT)

"g/t Au" = grams per tonne gold; "m" = metres; "TT" = True Thickness

"Our latest drilling continues to deliver high-grade, near-surface gold intersections, demonstrating the exceptional potential of the Jonpol Deposit," said Keyvan Salehi, P.Eng., MBA, President, CEO, and Director of STLLR Gold. "The combination of mineralized intervals, strong grades, and high metal factors in several holes demonstrates the continuity and strength of the system. These results provide further confidence in the potential to grow and upgrade the Jonpol mineralization, which we believe can make a meaningful contribution to improving the overall economics and production profile of the Tower Gold Project."

"With the success we've seen at Jonpol, we plan to continue targeting higher-grade, near-surface mineralization in the Garrison Property of Tower for the remainder of 2026."

Jonpol Deposit Drilling (See Figures 1-4 for Diagrams; See Tables 1-3 for Assays and Drill Details)

The Jonpol Deposit is situated in the Garrison Property at the eastern end of Tower (see Figure 1) along the Munro Fault, a splay from the regional Destor-Porcupine Fault Zone ("DPFZ"). Mineralization is hosted in structurally controlled alteration zones within mafic to ultramafic rocks and gold mineralization is closely associated with felsic intrusive rocks.

STLLR has completed 8,536 m of drilling at Jonpol for its first-half 2026 drill program, with assay results pending for the remaining holes. STLLR is currently finalizing drilling plans for the remainder of 2026. This year's programs are designed to deliver on two primary objectives:

Strike Extension: majority of the 2026 meterage targets the western extension of Jonpol's open-pit mineralization. Successful results here could expand the strike from 400 m as currently defined in the Tower Preliminary Economic Assessment (" Tower PEA ") 1 to approximately 1,200 m. Jonpol remains open along strike and at depth.

majority of the 2026 meterage targets the western extension of Jonpol's open-pit mineralization. Successful results here could expand the strike from 400 m as currently defined in the Tower Preliminary Economic Assessment (" ") to approximately 1,200 m. Jonpol remains open along strike and at depth. Infill and De-risking: the drill program is also designed to confirm the block model and support the potential expansion of higher-grade mineralization to incorporate into the Tower Mineral Resource Estimate ("Tower MRE")1.

These additional assays continued to intersect near-surface, high-grade mineralization (see Table 1) in targeted areas along the western strike extension. Most of the intersected grades exceed the current average open-pit grades at Jonpol in the Tower MRE, suggesting the potential to expand the mineral resources. These results continue to confirm the current geological model, supporting the potential expansion of higher-grade mineralization.

Figure 1: Tower Gold Project - Drill Location Map

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Figure 2: Jonpol Deposit - Drilling Results Map

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Figure 3: Jonpol Deposit - Drilling Cross Section "A-B" Looking Northeast

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Figure 4: Jonpol Deposit - Drilling Cross Section "C-D" Looking Northeast

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Table 2: Drilling Intercepts

Target Hole ID From (m) To (m) Interval (m) TT (m) Grade

(g/t Au) Metal Factor

(g/t Au x m) Jonpol MGA26-271 11.00 12.05 1.05 0.63 1.31 1.37 Jonpol and 18.00 25.00 7.00 4.19 0.43 3.04 Jonpol incl. 24.30 25.00 0.70 0.42 1.82 1.27 Jonpol and 39.00 47.70 8.70 5.22 1.14 9.92 Jonpol incl. 43.80 46.35 2.55 1.53 2.57 6.55 Jonpol and 145.00 148.00 3.00 1.80 2.30 6.90 Jonpol incl. 145.00 146.00 1.00 0.60 4.89 4.89 Jonpol MGA26-272 124.95 132.00 7.05 4.22 2.49 17.54 Jonpol incl. 124.95 125.95 1.00 0.60 11.75 11.75 Jonpol MGA26-273 31.00 32.00 1.00 0.65 1.20 1.20 Jonpol MGA26-274 70.00 79.00 9.00 6.35 3.66 32.91 Jonpol incl. 73.00 74.00 1.00 0.71 12.55 12.55 Jonpol incl. 75.60 76.30 0.70 0.49 15.40 10.78 Jonpol and 113.00 115.00 2.00 1.41 0.83 1.65 Jonpol MGA26-275 43.40 45.70 2.30 1.49 4.27 9.82 Jonpol incl. 43.40 45.00 1.60 1.04 5.87 9.39 Jonpol and 65.00 66.00 1.00 0.65 1.47 1.47 Jonpol and 74.00 75.00 1.00 0.65 1.29 1.29 Jonpol and 83.00 99.00 16.00 10.49 2.41 38.64 Jonpol incl. 83.00 84.00 1.00 0.65 4.71 4.71 Jonpol incl. 90.00 92.00 2.00 1.31 5.67 11.33 Jonpol incl. 98.00 99.00 1.00 0.66 5.69 5.69 Jonpol and 119.00 122.00 3.00 1.95 0.38 1.13 Jonpol and 128.00 141.15 13.15 8.48 0.96 12.60 Jonpol incl. 129.00 130.00 1.00 0.65 3.57 3.57 Jonpol MGA26-276 67.65 80.00 12.35 7.51 2.24 27.62 Jonpol incl. 75.00 80.00 5.00 3.04 4.48 22.42 Jonpol and 101.00 116.70 15.70 9.57 2.00 31.37 Jonpol uncut 101.00 116.70 15.70 9.57 3.11 48.79 Jonpol incl. 109.00 110.00 1.00 0.61 5.15 5.15 Jonpol incl. 113.65 114.37 0.72 0.44 25.00 18.00 Jonpol incl. uncut 113.65 114.37 0.72 0.44 49.20 35.42 Jonpol MGA26-277 89.00 94.00 5.00 1.75 0.83 4.15 Jonpol and 134.00 167.77 33.77 12.00 1.44 48.76 Jonpol incl. 142.31 152.00 9.69 3.44 2.36 22.89 Jonpol incl. 159.20 160.50 1.30 0.46 4.73 6.15 Jonpol incl. 163.52 165.56 2.04 0.73 2.47 5.04

Table 3: Drill Hole Details

Zone Hole ID Easting Northing Elevation Azimuth Inclin. Depth (m) Jonpol MGA26-271 577331.436 5374031.150 301.199 340.15 -59.94 174.00 Jonpol MGA26-272 577433.072 5374042.972 300.357 348.47 -60.04 132.00 Jonpol MGA26-273 577433.250 5374042.953 300.413 340.07 -55.09 134.00 Jonpol MGA26-274 577421.114 5374075.249 295.861 342.03 -51.97 174.00 Jonpol MGA26-275 577418.505 5374033.094 299.692 339.98 -56.00 231.00 Jonpol MGA26-276 577353.688 5374016.777 299.194 326.32 -59.15 141.00 Jonpol MGA26-277 577321.780 5374011.602 300.353 333.06 -77.07 267.00

Quality Control Procedures

NQ drill core is oriented and cut with half sent to ALS Laboratories Inc. (ALS) for drying and crushing to -2 mm, with a 1.00 kg split pulverized to -75 µm (200#). ALS is an ISO 17025 accredited laboratory. A 50 g charge is Fire Assayed and analyzed using an AAS finish for Gold. Samples above 10.00 g/t Au are analyzed by Fire Assay with a gravimetric finish and selected samples with visible gold or high-grade mineralization are assayed by Metallic Screen Fire Assay on a 1.00 kg sample. STLLR inserts independent certified reference material and blanks with the samples and assays routine pulp repeats, as well as completing routine third-party check assays.

True thickness ("TT") was calculated in Leapfrog Geo, perpendicular to the interpreted plane of mineralization using the dip and dip azimuth of the mineralized zones. All intercepts are calculated using a 0.30 g/t Au cut-off, a maximum of 5 m internal dilution and 25 g/t Au cap applied.

Qualified Person

John McBride, MSc., P.Geo., Vice President of Exploration for STLLR, who is the "Qualified Person" as defined by NI 43-101 for this Project, has reviewed and approved of the technical disclosure contained in this news release.

Board Change

The Company announces that Sandra Odendahl has resigned as a director of the Company, effective August 1st to devote additional time to her other commitments. The STLLR Board and management would like to thank Sandra for her contributions.

About STLLR Gold

STLLR Gold Inc. is a Canadian gold development company actively advancing high-potential gold projects in Canada: The Tower Gold Project and the Hollinger Tailings Project in the Timmins Mining Camp in Ontario and the Colomac Gold Project located north of Yellowknife, Northwest Territories. Tower and Colomac have the potential to become large-scale, long-life operations and are surrounded by exploration land with favourable upside potential. Hollinger has the potential for near-term value creation. STLLR's experienced management team, with a track record of successfully advancing projects and operating mines, is working towards rapidly advancing these projects.

Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking information includes, but is not limited to the large-scale, long-life potential advancement of Tower and Colomac, the value potential of Hollinger, and economic opportunities that are derived from future exploration at the Tower Gold Project, the expansion of resources (including higher than average resource grades) and the increase in confidence in the block model of the Tower MRE, the enhancement of the production profile and economics of Tower, and Jonpol as the value driver and "game-changer" impact on Tower. Generally, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "accelerate", "add" or "additional", "advancing", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", "appears", "believes", "can be", "conceptual", "confidence", "continue", "convert" or "conversion", "deliver", "demonstrating", "estimates", "encouraging", "expand" or "expanding" or "expansion", "expect" or "expectations", "fast-track", "forecasts", "forward", "goal", "improves", "increase", "intends", "justification", "leading", "plans", "potential" or "potentially", "pro-forma", "promise", "prospective", "prioritize", "reflects", "re-rating", "robust", "scheduled", "stronger", "suggesting" or "suggests", "support", "updating", "upside", "will be" or "will consider", "work towards", or variations of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might", or "will be taken", "occur", or "be achieved".

Forward-looking information is based on the opinions and estimates of management at the date the information is made, and is based on a number of assumptions and is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements of STLLR to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information, including risks associated with required regulatory approvals, the exploration, development and mining such as economic factors as they effect exploration, future commodity prices, changes in foreign exchange and interest rates, global inflationary pressures, actual results of current exploration activities, government regulation, political or economic developments, the ongoing wars and their effect on supply chains, tariffs, environmental risks, pandemic risks, permitting timelines, capex, operating or technical difficulties in connection with development activities, employee relations, the speculative nature of gold exploration and development, including the risks of diminishing quantities of grades of reserves, contests over title to properties, and changes in project parameters as plans continue to be refined as well as those risk factors discussed in the Company's Annual Information Form for the year ended December 31, 2025, available on www.sedarplus.ca. Although STLLR has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such information. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. STLLR does not undertake to update any forward-looking information, except in accordance with applicable securities laws.

1 For more information on the Tower PEA and Tower MRE, please review the NI 43-101 Technical Report with an issue date of June 30, 2025 titled "Preliminary Economic Assessment NI 43-101 Technical Report Tower Gold Project Ontario, Canada" on SEDAR+ www.sedarplus.ca or the Company website at www.stllrgold.com.

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Source: STLLR Gold Inc.