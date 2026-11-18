

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The British pound weakened against other major currencies in the European session on Wednesday, following the United Kingdom's (UK) mixed inflation-related data releases.



Data from the Office for National Statistics showed that the U.K. inflation accelerated in October driven by higher motor fuel prices. Consumer prices increased 3.6 percent on a yearly basis in October, following September's 3.5 percent rise. The rate matched expectations.



Goods price inflation advanced to 3.5 percent from 3.2 percent, while services inflation remained unchanged at 3.7 percent in October.



On a monthly basis, consumer prices moved up 0.5 percent, as expected, and followed a 0.4 percent increase seen in September.



Factory gate inflation rose to its highest level since April 2023, the ONS reported. Output prices climbed 5.1 percent year-on-year, faster than the 4.7 percent rise in September.



At the same time, input prices logged its fastest growth since February 2023. Input prices surged 10.8 percent after rising 8.3 percent in September.



Month-on-month, growth in producer output prices halved to 0.4 percent from 0.8 percent. Meanwhile, monthly input prices rose 2.2 percent in October, up from an increase of 1.5 percent in September.



The Bank of England Governor Andrew Bailey's speech is seen by traders as a potential catalyst for GBP crosses.



European stocks traded lower as investors await the release of minutes from the Federal Open Market Committee's October meeting later in the day for clues as to whether policymakers are leaning towards another rate increase next month.



According to CME's FedWatch Tool, markets are pricing in a near-certain likelihood of a 25-basis-point-increase in December.



On Tuesday, St. Louis Fed President Alberto Musalem suggested that the Fed may need to hike its benchmark rate as many as four times by early next year to ensure the inflation problem doesn't get worse.



In the European trading today, the pound fell to more than a 1-month low of 1.3156 against the U.S. dollar and nearly a 4-week low of 209.45 against the yen, from early highs of 1.3208 and 210.78, respectively. If the pound extends its downtrend, it is likely to find support around 1.31 against the greenback and 206.00 against the yen.



Against the euro and the Swiss franc, the pound edged down to 0.8335 and 1.1071 from early near 1-1/2-year highs of 0.8320 and 1.1113, respectively. The pound may test support around 0.85 against the euro and 1.08 against the franc.



Looking ahead, Eurozone CPI data is due to be released in the European session at 6:00 am ET.



In the New York session, Canada new housing price index for October, U.S. MBA mortgage approvals data, U.S. building permits, housing starts and pending home sales, all for October, and U.S. EIA crude oil data are slated for release.



At 3:00 am ET, The U.S. Federal Reserve's minutes of its latest monetary policy meeting is set to be published.



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