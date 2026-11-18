New 3M Cooling Film helps fleet and rail operators keep cabin interiors cooler and improve efficiency

Applied to vehicle roofs, the highly reflective performance film uses thermal management technology to reduce heat buildup and help keep interiors noticeably cooler.

ST. PAUL, Minn., Nov. 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- 3M is launching 3M Cooling Film, a roof-applied heat-management solution designed to help keep vehicle cabins cooler, reduce cooling demand and improve operational efficiency as heat challenges intensify across transportation environments.

"Heat is an increasing challenge for transportation operations in warmer climates, affecting fleet efficiency, cargo and comfort," said Wendy Bauer, Group President of 3M's Transportation and Electronics Business Group. "3M Cooling Film helps customers address those challenges when every degree matters."

The film uses advanced thermal management technology to reflect more than 85% of solar radiation. It's engineered to reduce heat buildup without requiring additional energy, while resisting UV exposure, rain and temperature cycling, and maintaining high reflectivity for years.

Depending on the application, operators can benefit from:

Reduced interior vehicle temperatures by up to 5.5 °C

Reduced cooling demand and potential energy savings

Reduced heat exposure for temperature-sensitive cargo

Improved driver, operator and passenger comfort

Designed and tested for transportation applications

3M Cooling Film is designed for use on vehicle roofs, including:

Last-mile delivery fleets

Refrigerated vans and trailers

Passenger rail carriages

Additional benefits of the film include:

Durable coating that resists dirt, chemicals and wear

5-year warranty

Quick installation by professional installers to help minimise downtime and get vehicles back in service faster

Supported by 3M's expertise in transportation, graphics and advanced materials, 3M Cooling Film is part of the company's broader portfolio of heat management and branding film solutions that help customers improve comfort, operational performance and long-term value.

For more information about 3M Cooling Film, visit 3m.co.uk/CoolingFilm

About 3M

3M (NYSE: MMM) is focused on transforming industries around the world by applying science and creating innovative, customer-focused solutions. Our multidisciplinary team is working to solve tough customer problems by leveraging diverse technology platforms, differentiated capabilities, a global footprint and operational excellence. Discover how 3M is shaping the future at 3M.com/news.

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