BH Macro Limited - Transaction in Own Shares
PR Newswire
LONDON, United Kingdom, November 18
BH Macro Limited (the "Company")
(a closed-ended collective investment scheme established as a company with limited liability under the laws of Guernsey with registered number 46235)
Transaction in Own Shares
18 November 2026
The Company announces it has purchased the following number of its ordinary shares on the London Stock Exchange from J.P. Morgan Securities plc:
Ordinary Shares: - Share Class
Sterling
US Dollar
Date of purchase:
17 November 2026
17 November 2026
Number of ordinary shares purchased:
110,000
11,000
Weighted average price (Sterling/US Dollars as applicable):
4.1099
4.1936
The Company intends to hold the purchased shares in treasury.
Following the above share transactions of the relevant US Dollar and/or Sterling Shares, the total number of shares in issue in each share class of the Company will be as follows:
Ordinary Shares in issue (excluding Treasury)
Ordinary Shares held in Treasury
297,634,791 Sterling Shares
80,029,477 Sterling Shares
23,368,334 US Dollar Shares
1,265,899 US Dollar Shares
From 17 November 2026, the total number of voting rights in the Company (rounded up to the whole number) is 455,594,733.
Enquiries:
Company website: www.bhmacro.com
William Simmonds
JPMorgan Cazenove
Tel: 020 7588 2828
The Company Secretary
Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited
Tel: 01481 745001