

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - German stocks turned in a mixed performance Wednesday morning. Tech stocks gained in strength, riding on Nvidia's upbeat earnings and outlook. Weak oil prices too aided sentiment.



Brent crude front-month futures fell to $91.00 a barrel before recovering to $92.10, still down by about 1.1% from previous close. Oil prices dropped as oversupply concerns outweighed geopolitical risks after the IEA said the world oil market will return to a surplus in the fourth quarter of this year on the back of recovering Middle East exports.



The benchmark DAX, which advanced to 26,137.12 earlier in the session, was up 10.18 points or 0.04% at 26,085.91 a little while ago.



Siemens Energy climbed 3.5%. Infineon Technologies moved up 3.1%. Bayer, Symrise, MTU Aero Engines, Vonovia and Hochtief gained 1.3%-1.5%.



Siemens Healthineers, Continental and Fresenius advanced 0.8%-1%. RWE, Brenntag, Scout24, GEA Group and Rheinmetall posted modest gains.



Adidas drifted lower by 1.7%. Mercedes-Benz, Volkswagen, Deutsche Bank, Siemens, BASF, Commerzbank, BMW, E.ON and Fresenius Medical Care lost 0.7%-1.1%.



Data released by Eurostat showed Eurozone annual inflation accelerated to 4.0% in October, its highest level since September 2023 and twice the ECB's 2.0% target. Meanwhile, core inflation, excluding energy and food, was revised slightly higher to 2.6% from the preliminary estimate of 2.5%, marking its highest level since May.



Among the eurozone's largest economies, inflation accelerated in France to 3.7% from 3.4%, Italy to 5.6% from 4.2%, and the Netherlands to 3.3% from 3.0%. Germany's inflation rate eased to 2.9% from 3.3%, partly reflecting a temporary fuel tax cut.



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