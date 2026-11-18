

BRATISLAVA (dpa-AFX) - Slovakia's EU measure of inflation moderated as estimated initially in October, data from the Statistical Office of the Slovak Republic showed on Wednesday.



The EU measure of the harmonized index of consumer prices, or HICP, rose 2.9 percent year-on-year in October, slightly slower than the 3.0 percent increase in September.



Moreover, this was the slowest inflation since September 2024, when prices increased the same 2.9 percent.



Inflation based on transportation softened to 7.3 percent from 9.1 percent, while the deflation in food and non-alcoholic beverages eased to 2.7 percent from 3.2 percent. The annual price growth in housing and utilities slowed slightly to 9.5 percent from 9.6 percent.



On a monthly basis, the HICP remained flat in October as expected.



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