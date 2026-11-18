Vancouver, British Columbia and Melbourne, Australia--(Newsfile Corp. - November 18, 2026) - Southern Cross Gold Consolidated Ltd (TSX: SXGC) (ASX: SX2) (OTCQX: SXGCF) (FSE: MV3) ("SXGC", "SX2" or the "Company") announces the results of voting at its Annual General Meeting (the "Meeting") held on Wednesday, November 18, 2026, at 11 AM Melbourne time in Melbourne, Australia.

All matters submitted to shareholders for approval as set out in the Company's Notice of Annual General Meeting and Information Circular (the "Circular") dated September 28, 2026, were approved by the requisite majority of votes cast at the meeting.

A total of 74,597,496 common shares were represented at the Meeting, consisting of approximately 27.66% of the total issued and outstanding common shares of the Company as of the record date of the Meeting.

As required under ASX Listing Rule 3.13.2, we advise details of resolutions passed and the proxies as set out at Appendix 1, which includes detailed voting results for the election of each director nominated in the Circular.

A report with the final results on all matters voted on at the Meeting will also be provided in a Report of Voting Results to be filed under the Company's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

Further to the Company's announcement of October 8, 2026, and as a result of the Meeting, Mr. Paul Townsend has now been appointed as a Non-executive Director of the Company following Mr. David Henstridge's retirement, effective today.

About Southern Cross Gold Consolidated Limited (TSX: SXGC) (ASX: SX2) (OTCQX: SXGCF) (FSE: MV3)

Southern Cross Gold Consolidated Ltd. (TSX: SXGC) (ASX: SX2) (OTCQX: SXGCF) is defining a leading gold-antimony project at the Sunday Creek Gold-Antimony Project, located 60 km north of Melbourne. Sunday Creek is a significant gold and antimony drill discovery in a Tier 1 location, with high-grade drill results including 106 composite intersections exceeding 100 g/t Au from 146.4 km of drilling (including historic drilling). The mineralization follows a "Golden Ladder" structure over 12 km of interpreted strike length, with structures drill tested from surface to 1,200 m depth.

Sunday Creek's strategic value is enhanced by its dual-metal profile. The Company has a critical mineral that the Western world needs. This has gained increased significance following China's export restrictions on antimony, a critical metal for defence and semiconductor applications. Southern Cross' inclusion in the US Defense Industrial Base Consortium (DIBC) and Australia's AUKUS-related legislative changes position it as a potential key Western antimony supplier.

Technical fundamentals further strengthen the investment case, with preliminary metallurgical work showing non-refractory mineralization suitable for conventional processing and gold recoveries of 93% to 98% through gravity and flotation.

With a strong cash position, 2,296 Ha of strategic freehold land ownership, and a large 200 km drill program planned through Q1 2027, SXGC is well-positioned to advance this globally significant gold-antimony discovery in a tier-one jurisdiction, delivering milestone by milestone.

- Ends -

For ASX Compliance: This announcement has been approved for release by the Board of Southern Cross Gold Consolidated Ltd.

APPENDIX 1

SOUTHERN CROSS GOLD CONSOLIDATED LTD.

ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS

NOVEMBER 18, 2026, MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA

Resolution Vote Type Voted Voted (%) Number of Directors For 69,923,120 99.54

Against 325,967 0.46







Ernest Thomas Eadie For 64,276,606 91.50

Withheld 5,972,482 8.50







Michael Hudson For 65,791,793 93.66

Withheld 4,457,295 6.34







Georgina Carnegie For 50,980,699 72.57

Withheld 19,268,389 27.43







Ian Smith For 70,138,287 99.84

Withheld 110,801 0.16







Paul Townsend For 69,731,094 99.26

Withheld 517,994 0.74







Appointment of Auditors For 73,196,472 98.12

Withheld 1,400,552 1.88







Units to Michael Hudson For 52,437,802* 82.07

Against 11,330,757 17.73

Withheld 125,703 0.20







Units Ernest Thomas Eadie For 63,628,742* 99.58

Against 137,217 0.22

Withheld 128,303 0.20 Units Georgina Carnegie For 63,673,121* 99.65

Against 138,152 0.22

Withheld 82,989 0.13 Units to Ian Smith For 63,619,396* 99.57

Against 146,358 0.23

Withheld 128,508 0.20 Units to Paul Townsend For 63,656,106* 99.63

Against 146,358 0.23

Withheld 91,799 0.14 Increase Fee Pool For 63,393,169* 99.22

Against 159,556 0.25

Withheld 341,538 0.53

*Excludes 6,354,825 shares voted by or on behalf of a person referred to in ASX Listing Rule 10.14.1, 10.14.2 or 10.14.3.

The table above shows the number of proxy votes received prior to the Meeting. The Company notes that no additional votes were cast directly in the Meeting. Accordingly, the table above reflects the final voting on the resolutions.

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