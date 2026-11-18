- Diluted EPS of $2.98; Adjusted Diluted EPS1 of $3.10 -

- Total Sales Increased 9.3% -

- Comparable Sales Increased 1.8% -

- Updates Full Year 2026 Outlook -

MOORESVILLE, N.C., Nov. 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE: LOW) today reported net earnings of $1.7 billion and diluted earnings per share (EPS) of $2.98 for the quarter ended October 30, 2026, compared to diluted EPS of $2.88 in the third quarter of 2025. During the third quarter ended October 30, 2026, the company recognized $96 million in pre-tax expenses associated with acquisition-related intangible asset amortization for Foundation Building Materials (FBM) and Artisan Design Group (ADG). Excluding these expenses, third quarter 2026 adjusted diluted EPS1 increased 1.3% to $3.10 compared to the prior-year adjusted diluted EPS. The company also recognized a positive pre-tax impact of approximately $250 million associated with IEEPA tariff refunds. Both diluted EPS and adjusted diluted EPS1 include a $0.34 positive impact from IEEPA tariff refunds.

Total sales for the quarter were $22.8 billion, compared to $20.8 billion in the prior-year quarter. Comparable sales for the quarter increased 1.8%, driven by a 17.4% increase in online sales as well as solid performance in Pro and home services sales.

"We just delivered our sixth consecutive quarter of positive comp sales driven by continued growth across Pro, Online and Home Services. These results reflect the resiliency of our Total Home strategy," said Marvin R. Ellison, Lowe's chairman, president and CEO. "We remain confident in our agile business model and look forward to sharing more about our growth opportunities in December at our Analyst and Investor Conference. I would also like to thank our frontline associates for their dedication to serve our customers by solving problems and fulfilling dreams for their homes."

As of October 30, 2026, Lowe's operated 1,762 stores, representing 197.0 million square feet of retail selling space.

Capital Allocation

The company remains committed to generating sustainable shareholder value through a disciplined focus on its capital allocation program. During the quarter, the company paid $701 million in dividends and maintained its status as a Dividend Aristocrat and Dividend King.

1 Adjusted diluted earnings per share is a non-GAAP financial measure. Refer to the "Non-GAAP Financial Measures Reconciliation" section of this release for additional information, as well as reconciliations between the company's GAAP and non-GAAP financial results.

Lowe's Business Outlook

The company is updating its outlook for fiscal year 2026 to reflect operational results for the first three quarters of the year as well as current demand trends and cost pressures across the business.

Fiscal Year 2026 Outlook

Total sales of approximately $92.5 billion (previously $92.0 billion)

Comparable sales expected to be up approximately +0.5% compared to prior year (previously flat)

Operating income as a percentage of sales (operating margin) of approximately 11.1% (previously 11.2%)

Adjusted 1 operating income as a percentage of sales (adjusted operating margin) of approximately 11.5%

(previously 11.6%)

operating income as a percentage of sales (adjusted operating margin) of approximately 11.5% (previously 11.6%) Net interest expense of approximately $1.5 billion (previously $1.6 billion)

Effective income tax rate of approximately 24.5%

Diluted earnings per share of approximately $11.75

Adjusted 1 diluted earnings per share of approximately $12.25

diluted earnings per share of approximately $12.25 Capital expenditures of up to $2.5 billion

A conference call to discuss third quarter 2026 operating results is scheduled for today, Wednesday, November 18, at 9 a.m. ET. The conference call will be available by webcast and can be accessed by visiting Lowe's website at ir.lowes.com and clicking on Lowe's Third Quarter 2026 Earnings Conference Call Webcast. Supplemental slides will be available prior to the start of the conference call. A replay of the call will be archived at ir.lowes.com.

Lowe's Companies, Inc.

Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE: LOW) is a FORTUNE® 100 home improvement company with total fiscal year 2025 sales of more than $86 billion. Lowe's employs approximately 300,000 associates and operates over 1,750 home improvement stores, 540 branches and 120 distribution centers. Lowe's is a core value S&P 500 equity stock, a dividend aristocrat and dividend king. Based in Mooresville, N.C., Lowe's supports the communities it serves through programs focused on creating safe, affordable housing, improving community spaces, helping to develop the next generation of skilled trade experts and providing disaster relief to communities in need. For more information, visit Lowes.com.

Disclosure Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Statements including words such as "believe", "expect", "anticipate", "plan", "desire", "project", "estimate", "intend", "will", "should", "could", "would", "may", "strategy", "potential", "opportunity", "outlook", "scenario", "guidance", and similar expressions are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve, among other things, expectations, projections, and assumptions about future financial and operating results, objectives (including objectives related to environmental and social matters), business outlook, priorities, sales growth, shareholder value, capital expenditures, cash flows, the housing market, the home improvement industry, demand for products and services including customer acceptance of new offerings and initiatives, macroeconomic conditions and consumer spending, trade policy changes and additional tariffs and tariff refunds, share repurchases, and Lowe's strategic initiatives, including those relating to acquisitions and dispositions and the impact of such transactions on our strategic and operational plans and financial results. Such statements involve risks and uncertainties, and we can give no assurance that they will prove to be correct. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied in such statements.

A wide variety of potential risks, uncertainties, and other factors could materially affect our ability to achieve the results either expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements including, but not limited to, changes in general economic conditions, such as volatility and/or lack of liquidity from time to time in U.S. and world financial markets and the consequent reduced availability and/or higher cost of borrowing to Lowe's and its customers, slower rates of growth in real disposable personal income that could affect the rate of growth in consumer spending, inflation and its impacts on discretionary spending and on our costs, shortages, and other disruptions in the labor supply, interest rate and currency fluctuations, home price appreciation or decreasing housing turnover, age of housing stock, the availability of consumer credit and of mortgage financing, trade policy changes or additional tariffs, outbreaks of pandemics, fluctuations in fuel and energy costs, inflation or deflation of commodity prices, natural disasters, geopolitical or armed conflicts, acts of both domestic and international terrorism, and other factors that can negatively affect our customers.

Investors and others should carefully consider the foregoing factors and other uncertainties, risks and potential events including, but not limited to, those described in "Item 1A - Risk Factors" in our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and as may be updated from time to time in Item 1A in our quarterly reports on Form 10-Q or other subsequent filings with the SEC. All such forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made, and we do not undertake any obligation to update these statements other than as required by law.

LOW-IR

Contacts: Investor Inquiries:

Media Inquiries:

Shelly Hubbard

Steve Salazar

704-775-3856

[email protected]

[email protected]





Lowe's Companies, Inc. Consolidated Statements of Current Earnings and Accumulated Deficit (Unaudited) In Millions, Except Per Share and Percentage Data



Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended

October 30, 2026

October 31, 2025

October 30, 2026

October 31, 2025 Current Earnings Amount

% Sales

Amount

% Sales

Amount

% Sales

Amount

% Sales Net sales $ 22,756

100.00

$ 20,813

100.00

$ 71,790

100.00

$ 65,701

100.00 Cost of sales 15,259

67.05

13,697

65.81

48,173

67.10

43,497

66.20 Gross margin 7,497

32.95

7,116

34.19

23,617

32.90

22,204

33.80 Expenses:





























Selling, general and administrative 4,334

19.04

4,160

19.99

13,213

18.41

12,381

18.85 Depreciation and amortization 588

2.59

475

2.28

1,726

2.40

1,378

2.10 Operating income 2,575

11.32

2,481

11.92

8,678

12.09

8,445

12.85 Interest - net 358

1.58

352

1.69

1,132

1.58

1,002

1.52 Pre-tax earnings 2,217

9.74

2,129

10.23

7,546

10.51

7,443

11.33 Income tax provision 544

2.39

513

2.46

1,847

2.57

1,789

2.72 Net earnings $ 1,673

7.35

$ 1,616

7.77

$ 5,699

7.94

$ 5,654

8.61































































Weighted average common shares

outstanding - basic 560





559





560





559



Basic earnings per common share (1) $ 2.98





$ 2.88





$ 10.16





$ 10.09



Weighted average common shares

outstanding - diluted 560





560





560





560



Diluted earnings per common share (1) $ 2.98





$ 2.88





$ 10.14





$ 10.07



Cash dividends per share $ 1.25





$ 1.20





$ 3.70





$ 3.55



































Accumulated Deficit





























Balance at beginning of period $ (8,187)





$ (12,108)





$ (10,839)





$ (14,799)



Net earnings 1,673





1,616





5,699





5,654



Cash dividends declared (701)





(673)





(2,075)





(1,991)



Share repurchases -





-





-





(29)



Balance at end of period $ (7,215)





$ (11,165)





$ (7,215)





$ (11,165)





































(1) Under the two-class method, earnings per share is calculated using net earnings allocable to common shares, which is derived by reducing net earnings by the earnings allocable to participating securities. Net earnings allocable to common shares used in the basic and diluted earnings per share calculation were $1,668 million and $1,612 million for the three months ended October 30, 2026, and October 31, 2025, respectively. Net earnings allocable to common shares used in the basic and diluted earnings per share calculation were $5,684 million and $5,639 million for the nine months ended October 30, 2026, and October 31, 2025, respectively.

Lowe's Companies, Inc. Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income (Unaudited) In Millions, Except Percentage Data



Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended

October 30, 2026

October 31, 2025

October 30, 2026

October 31, 2025

Amount

% Sales

Amount

% Sales

Amount

% Sales

Amount

% Sales Net earnings $ 1,673

7.35

$ 1,616

7.77

$ 5,699

7.94

$ 5,654

8.61 Cash flow hedges - net of tax (3)

(0.01)

(7)

(0.04)

(10)

(0.01)

(14)

(0.02) Other (4)

(0.02)

1

-

(6)

(0.01)

1

- Other comprehensive loss (7)

(0.03)

(6)

(0.04)

(16)

(0.02)

(13)

(0.02) Comprehensive income $ 1,666

7.32

$ 1,610

7.73

$ 5,683

7.92

$ 5,641

8.59

































Lowe's Companies, Inc. Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited) In Millions, Except Par Value Data













October 30, 2026

October 31, 2025 Assets







Current assets:







Cash and cash equivalents

$ 3,428

$ 621 Short-term investments

307

412 Receivables - net

1,256

1,216 Merchandise inventory - net

18,312

17,183 Other current assets

925

788 Total current assets

24,228

20,220 Property, less accumulated depreciation

18,315

18,309 Operating lease right-of-use assets

4,046

4,345 Long-term investments

138

280 Intangible assets - net

5,446

5,994 Goodwill

4,099

3,982 Other assets

363

323 Total assets

$ 56,635

$ 53,453









Liabilities and shareholders' deficit







Current liabilities:







Current maturities of long-term debt

$ 3,070

$ 2,437 Current operating lease liabilities

744

691 Accounts payable

11,006

10,236 Accrued compensation and employee benefits

1,011

1,023 Deferred revenue

1,537

1,537 Other current liabilities

4,320

3,527 Total current liabilities

21,688

19,451 Long-term debt, excluding current maturities

34,478

37,498 Noncurrent operating lease liabilities

3,723

4,070 Deferred income taxes - net

1,122

808 Deferred revenue - Lowe's protection plans

1,260

1,273 Other liabilities

772

735 Total liabilities

63,043

63,835









Shareholders' deficit:







Preferred stock, $5 par value: Authorized - 5.0 million shares; Issued and outstanding -

none

-

- Common stock, $0.50 par value: Authorized - 5.6 billion shares; Issued and outstanding -

561 million and 561 million, respectively

281

280 Capital in excess of par value

271

228 Accumulated deficit

(7,215)

(11,165) Accumulated other comprehensive income

255

275 Total shareholders' deficit

(6,408)

(10,382) Total liabilities and shareholders' deficit

$ 56,635

$ 53,453











Lowe's Companies, Inc. Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (Unaudited) In Millions





Nine Months Ended

October 30, 2026

October 31, 2025 Cash flows from operating activities:





Net earnings $ 5,699

$ 5,654 Adjustments to reconcile net earnings to net cash provided by operating activities:





Depreciation and amortization 1,962

1,557 Noncash lease expense 511

405 Deferred income taxes 133

24 Loss on property and other assets - net 24

45 Share-based payment expense 204

177 Changes in operating assets and liabilities:





Receivables - net (172)

(2) Merchandise inventory - net (1,008)

816 Other operating assets 275

28 Accounts payable 1,245

552 Other operating liabilities (183)

(959) Net cash provided by operating activities 8,690

8,297







Cash flows from investing activities:





Purchases of investments (951)

(1,290) Proceeds from sale/maturity of investments 1,190

1,252 Capital expenditures (1,664)

(1,610) Proceeds from sale of property and other long-term assets 13

25 Acquisitions of businesses - net (40)

(10,055) Other - net 15

(9) Net cash used in investing activities (1,437)

(11,687)







Cash flows from financing activities:





Net proceeds from issuance of debt -

6,974 Repayment of debt (2,415)

(2,568) Proceeds from issuance of common stock under share-based payment plans 71

82 Cash dividend payments (2,048)

(1,963) Repurchases of common stock (368)

(211) Other - net (47)

(64) Net cash (used in)/provided by financing activities (4,807)

2,250







Net increase/(decrease) in cash and cash equivalents 2,446

(1,140) Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period 982

1,761 Cash and cash equivalents, end of period $ 3,428

$ 621









Lowe's Companies, Inc.

Non-GAAP Financial Measure Reconciliation (Unaudited)

To provide additional transparency, the Company has presented the non-GAAP financial measure of adjusted diluted earnings per share for the three months ended October 30, 2026 and October 31, 2025. This measure excludes the impact of certain items, further described below, to assist analysts and investors in understanding operational performance for the third quarter of fiscal 2026.

Fiscal 2026 Impacts

During fiscal 2026, the Company recognized financial impacts from the following:

In the third quarter of fiscal 2026, the Company recognized pre-tax expenses of $96 million consisting of intangible asset amortization related to the acquisitions of Artisan Design Group and Foundation Building Materials (Acquisitions of businesses).

Fiscal 2025 Impacts

During fiscal 2025, the Company recognized financial impacts from the following:

In the third quarter of fiscal 2025, the Company recognized pre-tax expenses of $129 million consisting of transaction costs and intangible asset amortization related to the acquisitions of Artisan Design Group and Foundation Building Materials (Acquisitions of businesses).

In addition, the Company has provided full year fiscal 2026 guidance of the non-GAAP financial measures adjusted operating margin and adjusted diluted earnings per share, which exclude the impact of intangible asset amortization, and related tax effects if applicable, related to the acquisitions of Foundation Building Materials and Artisan Design Group. When evaluated with our GAAP results, we believe these non-GAAP measures provide investors with meaningful measures of comparable performance.

Adjusted operating margin and adjusted diluted earnings per share should not be considered an alternative to, or more meaningful indicator of, the Company's operating margin or diluted earnings per share as prepared in accordance with GAAP. The Company's methods of determining non-GAAP financial measures may differ from the method used by other companies and may not be comparable.

A reconciliation between the Company's GAAP and non-GAAP financial results is shown below and available on the Company's website at ir.lowes.com.



Three Months Ended

October 30, 2026

October 31, 2025 Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Share Pre-Tax

Earnings Tax 1 Net

Earnings

Pre-Tax

Earnings Tax 1 Net

Earnings Diluted Earnings Per Share, As Reported



$ 2.98





$ 2.88 Acquisitions of businesses 0.17 (0.05) 0.12

0.23 (0.05) 0.18 Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Share



$ 3.10





$ 3.06

1 Represents the corresponding tax benefit or expense specifically related to the item excluded from adjusted diluted earnings per share.

Our adjusted operating margin and adjusted diluted earnings per share guidance for fiscal 2026 excludes an expected 40 basis points and $0.50 after tax impact, respectively, from intangible asset amortization.

SOURCE Lowe's Companies, Inc.