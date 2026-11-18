

NORTH WILKESBORO (dpa-AFX) - Lowe's Companies, Inc. (LOW) revealed earnings for its third quarter that Increases, from last year



The company's bottom line came in at $1.673 billion, or $2.98 per share. This compares with $1.616 billion, or $2.88 per share, last year.



Excluding items, Lowe's Companies, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $3.10 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the period rose 9.3% to $22.756 billion from $20.813 billion last year.



Lowe's Companies, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: $1.673 Bln. vs. $1.616 Bln. last year. -EPS: $2.98 vs. $2.88 last year. -Revenue: $22.756 Bln vs. $20.813 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $ 12.25 Full year revenue guidance: $ 92.5 B



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