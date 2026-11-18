Contracted annual recurring revenue (CARR) grew by 76% to $167 million as of November 2026 from $95 million at the end of June 2026, reflecting continued customer demand and commercial expansion.

Third-quarter revenue increased 27% sequentially to $18.3 million on a constant currency basis 1 , driven by expanding customer deployments and freight volumes.

, driven by expanding customer deployments and freight volumes. Reaffirmed second-half 2026 constant currency revenue guidance of $39-42 million and introduced a 2027 outlook of approximately $250 million annualized run-rate revenue by December 2027, with more than 65% covered by CARR.

Advanced autonomous freight commercialization through a strategic collaboration with NVIDIA and launched what the Company believes is the first cab-less SAE Level 4 truck in daily operations on a public road in Germany with Lidl.

STOCKHOLM, Nov. 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Einride AB (Nasdaq: ENRD) ("Einride" or the "Company"), a company leading the transition to cost-efficient autonomous and electric freight, today provided a business update, including select key figures, for the third quarter ended September 30, 2026.

Third-quarter constant currency revenue1 reached SEK 185.9 million ($18.3 million), an increase of 27% from SEK 146.7 million ($14.4 million) in the second quarter of 2026 on a constant currency basis. Growth was driven by capacity expansion with existing customers and new customer deployments. The Company reaffirmed its second-half 2026 constant currency revenue outlook of $39-42 million.

Since June, Einride has added eight new customers, taking the total to more than 40, and cumulative Driverless Hours in Contracted Customer Operations have grown from about 5,400 as of June 2026 to about 8,500 as of November 13, 2026. In September, Einride launched what it believes is the first cab-less autonomous truck in daily operations on German public roads with Lidl, and now runs four cab-less autonomous trucks for Lorenz Snacks in Germany and two for EASE Logistics in Ohio.

Commercial and Technology Highlights

Contracted ARR (CARR): Approximately $167 million of CARR as of November 2026, compared with $95 million at the end of June 2026, an increase of 76%, or $72 million.

Approximately $167 million of CARR as of November 2026, compared with $95 million at the end of June 2026, an increase of 76%, or $72 million. Customers: Eight new customers added since the end of June 2026, bringing the total to more than 40.

Eight new customers added since the end of June 2026, bringing the total to more than 40. Autonomous operations: As of November 2026, Einride's autonomous operations had completed about 8,500 hours of contracted autonomous operations without a safety driver. Einride has received permits to operate without a safety driver in four countries and five U.S. states.

As of November 2026, Einride's autonomous operations had completed about 8,500 hours of contracted autonomous operations without a safety driver. Einride has received permits to operate without a safety driver in four countries and five U.S. states. First permit of its kind in Germany: Einride and Lidl in Germany launched what the Company believes is the first cab-less SAE Level 4 truck in daily operations on a German public road, with no driver or safety operator on board, under a first-of-its-kind permit from the Federal Motor Transport Authority (KBA), with more than 3,000 pallets expected over the four-month project.

Einride and Lidl in Germany launched what the Company believes is the first cab-less SAE Level 4 truck in daily operations on a German public road, with no driver or safety operator on board, under a first-of-its-kind permit from the Federal Motor Transport Authority (KBA), with more than 3,000 pallets expected over the four-month project. Daily autonomous operations in Ohio: In September 2026, Einride and EASE Logistics went live with two cab-less, autonomous electric trucks in daily freight operations in Marysville, Ohio.

In September 2026, Einride and EASE Logistics went live with two cab-less, autonomous electric trucks in daily freight operations in Marysville, Ohio. Autonomous fleet at German snack plant: After quarter-end, Einride and Lorenz Snacks announced a five-year deployment of four autonomous electric vehicles at the Lorenz plant in Neunburg vorm Wald, Germany, with an average of 1,200 pallets moved per day.

After quarter-end, Einride and Lorenz Snacks announced a five-year deployment of four autonomous electric vehicles at the Lorenz plant in Neunburg vorm Wald, Germany, with an average of 1,200 pallets moved per day. Technology development: Einride continued to develop its autonomous technology through collaborations with NVIDIA. In September 2026, Einride announced a strategic collaboration with NVIDIA to build the next generation of the Einride Driver on NVIDIA Hyperion, integrated with the NVIDIA Halos safety system. In October 2026, after quarter-end, Einride announced it will evaluate NVIDIA Alpamayo, an AI Vision Language Action, as part of the Einride Driver, including post-training and distilling it on Einride's own operational data, with a live road evaluation planned for the second half of 2027. Saga AI, which plans Einride's freight, is trained on more than 20 million miles of customer operations. Einride is targeting highway autonomy with its next-generation driver AI from the first half of 2028.

"The past few months have been the strongest in Einride's history. We have grown our contracted annual recurring revenue by 76% since June, expanded operations with major global customers and reached important milestones in autonomous freight. With a growing base of contracted business and a clear roadmap for fleet expansion, we are focused on executing against our commitments, improving efficiency and building towards a profitable, scalable freight model," said Roozbeh Charli, CEO of Einride.

Q3 2026 Financial Highlights

Revenue: SEK 185.9 million ($18.3 million), up 27% on a constant currency basis from SEK 146.7 million ($14.4 million) in Q2 2026.

SEK 185.9 million ($18.3 million), up 27% on a constant currency basis from SEK 146.7 million ($14.4 million) in Q2 2026. Cash position: SEK 533 million ($53 million) as of September 30, 2026, compared with SEK 748 million ($77 million) as of June 30, 2026.

SEK 533 million ($53 million) as of September 30, 2026, compared with SEK 748 million ($77 million) as of June 30, 2026. Operating performance: Adjusted EBITDA, on a constant currency basis, a non-IFRS measure, was negative SEK 206.9 million ($20.3 million), reflecting continued investment in Einride's growth.

"We are taking a disciplined approach to growth, using third-party financing to expand our fleet while investing our own capital in technology and operations. As we bring more trucks into service, we are focused on improving utilization, lowering operating costs and building toward our goal of reaching cash flow breakeven in 2028," said Anubhav Verma, CFO of Einride.

Outlook

Einride remains focused on converting contracted customer demand into revenue, scaling its electric fleet and improving operating efficiency through its Saga AI platform.

In 2027, Einride's priority will be translating its contracted revenue base into operating capacity, supported by the planned deployment of most of the 500 Tesla Semis announced in August 2026, continued expansion with existing customers and broader commercialization of autonomous freight.

The Company reaffirms its second-half 2026 constant currency revenue guidance of $39-42 million, expects a December 2026 exit run-rate revenue of $85-95 million (compared with approximately $76 million at the end of September 2026 and $49 million in December 2025), and continues to target cash flow breakeven in 2028 at approximately 1,500-2,000 vehicles in operation (compared with more than 260 electric and 10 autonomous trucks today), with fleet growth funded through asset-backed financing to limit the use of equity capital for fleet purchases. The Company now expects Adjusted EBITDA, which is a non-IFRS measure presented on a constant currency basis, of negative $39 to 41 million for the second half of 2026, compared with its previous outlook of negative $35 to 37 million.

For 2027, Einride expects to exit December 2027 at approximately $250 million in annualized run-rate revenue, up from the $85 to $95 million expected December 2026 run-rate revenue (on a constant currency basis), with more than 65% of this covered by CARR from signed customer contracts and the fleet expected to be funded through asset-backed financing. The Company plans to move to full quarterly reporting with detailed financial statements in 2027.

Longer term, Einride aims to scale to more than $2 billion in annualized run-rate revenue by 2030, driven by highway autonomy (targeted from the first half of 2028, which the Company expects could automate up to 80% of its network), technology licensing of Saga AI and the Einride Driver to OEMs and fleets, which would add revenue without purchasing new trucks, and growing with existing customers, where it aims to handle a mid-single-digit share of their freight, including conversion of the approximately $800 million of potential long-term ARR in non-binding joint business plans. Einride estimates that its electric trucks deliver a 5 to 10% total cost of ownership advantage over diesel today, and expects that advantage to grow to 25 to 30% over time as autonomous trucks reach about half of the Company's fleet.

Conference Call and Webcast

Einride will host a conference call and webcast today, November 18, 2026, at 8:00 AM ET / 2:00 PM CET to discuss its third-quarter 2026 business update. A live webcast and replay will be available on the Company's investor relations website. https://www.einride.tech/investors

About Einride

Founded in Stockholm in 2016, Einride (Nasdaq: ENRD) is a technology leader driving the transition to sustainable, cost-efficient autonomous and electric freight operations. The Company's platform integrates AI-powered freight intelligence, proprietary autonomous technology, and one of the world's largest electric heavy-duty fleets. Einride serves a global customer base across North America, Europe, and the Middle East through a dual business model encompassing Freight-Capacity-as-a-Service (FCaaS) and a Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) platform.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of U.S. federal securities laws including, but not limited to, statements regarding the Company's future financial and operating performance, including its revenue outlook and guidance, its path to

cash flow breakeven, fleet expansion and deployment plans, anticipated customer ramp and conversion of potential long-term ARR into contracted revenue, financing arrangements, technology platform development, autonomous capabilities, partnerships, and its strategies,

priorities and business plans. These forward-looking statements generally are identified by the words "believe," "project," "expect," "anticipate," "estimate," "intend," "strategy," "future," "opportunity," "plan," "may," "should," "will," "would," "will be," "will continue," "will likely result," and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements are based on current expectations and assumptions available to the Company, and, as a result, are subject to risks and uncertainties. Any such expectations and assumptions, whether or not identified in this press release, should be regarded as preliminary and for illustrative purposes only and should not be relied upon as being necessarily indicative of future results. Many factors could cause actual future events to differ materially from the forward-looking statements in this press release, including, but not limited to: (1) risks related to the scaling of the Company's business and the timing of expected business milestones; (2) the ability to meet stock exchange continued listing standards; (3) risks associated with changes in laws or regulations applicable to the Company's solutions and services and the Company's international operations; (4) the possibility that the Company may be adversely affected by other economic, geopolitical, business, and/or competitive factors; (5) supply shortages in the materials necessary for the production of Einride's solutions; (6) negative perceptions or publicity of the Company; (7) risks related to working with third-party manufacturers for key components of Einride's solutions; (8) the termination or suspension of any of Einride's contracts or the reduction in counterparty spending; (9) the ability of Einride to raise capital in the near and long term, including through the issuance of securities; (10) the ability of the Company to achieve its potential long-term ARR under its joint business plans with customers; (11) the ability to convert potential long-term ARR under joint business plans into contracted, revenue-generating capacity; (12) the ability to convert contracted ARR (CARR) into revenue; (13) risks related to the Company's third-party financing arrangements, including the ability to maintain non-dilutive financing on acceptable terms; (14) the ability to successfully deploy and finance the planned fleet expansion; (15) the ability to achieve projected revenue growth in the second half of 2026 and run-rate revenue in December 2026 and 2027; (16) the ability to achieve cash flow breakeven by 2028; (17) the timing of highway autonomy; and (18) risks related to the Company's entry into the defense sector, including the ability to secure and expand contracts with defense organizations. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance. You should carefully consider the foregoing factors and the other risks and uncertainties that are described in the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including under the heading "Risk Factors." These filings identify and address other important risks and uncertainties that could cause actual events and results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made. Readers are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements, and all forward-looking statements in this press release are qualified by these cautionary statements. The Company assumes no obligation and does not intend to update or revise these forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except to the extent required by applicable law.

CARR represents USD-equivalent ARR expected from signed customer contracts as of November 2026. This amount is subject to certain conditions, termination rights and management assumptions. Actual ARR from Einride's signed customer contracts may vary materially from the amount set forth in this press release. Annualized run-rate revenue represents revenue for the applicable month multiplied by 12, presented on a constant currency basis. CARR, ARR and annualized run-rate revenue are operating metrics, do not represent revenue recognized in accordance with IFRS, are not a forecast of revenue and may not be comparable to similarly titled measures used by other companies.

Use of Non-IFRS Financial Measures

This press release includes certain financial and operating measures, including Revenue on a constant currency basis and Adjusted EBITDA on a constant currency basis, that are not prepared in accordance with IFRS. These non-IFRS measures, and other measures that are calculated using these non-IFRS measures, are an addition, and not a substitute for or superior to measures of financial performance prepared in accordance with IFRS. Einride believes these non-IFRS financial measures provide useful information to management and investors regarding certain financial and business trends relating to the Company's financial condition and results of operations. The Company's method of determining these non-IFRS measures may be different from other companies' methods and, therefore, may not be comparable to those used by other companies, and the Company does not recommend the sole use of these non-IFRS measures to assess its financial performance. Management does not consider these non-IFRS measures in isolation or as an alternative to financial measures determined in accordance with IFRS. In addition, these non-IFRS measures are subject to inherent limitations as they reflect the exercise of judgments by management about which expense and income are excluded or included in determining these non-IFRS measures.

Non-IFRS Measures as Defined by the Company

EBITDA is defined as profit (loss) for the period before finance income, finance costs, income tax benefit or expense, and depreciation and amortization. The Company defines Adjusted EBITDA as EBITDA further adjusted to exclude the impact of certain items that the Company does not consider indicative of its ongoing operating performance, because they are non-cash in nature, are non-recurring, or otherwise do not relate to the Company's core operations. These items include share-based compensation expense; net losses / (gains) on financial instruments measured at fair value; gains or losses on the disposal of property, plant and equipment; costs incurred in connection with the Business Combination; the non-cash recapitalization (listing) expense recognized under IFRS 2; the non-cash charge recorded as a reduction of revenue in respect of the Amazon warrant arrangement; impairment charges; litigation and dispute related costs; gains or losses on the sale of a business unit; non-recurring transaction costs; acquisition related retention expenses; unrealized foreign exchange gains and losses; and other non-recurring items that may arise from time to time. Revenue on a constant currency basis and Adjusted EBITDA on a constant currency basis have been calculated by translating the reported income statement amounts of the consolidated entities for such measures, in each period presented, using the average foreign currency exchange rates for the six months ended June 30, 2025 (H1-25), as provided by a third party. Amounts in USD are converted from SEK at a fixed USD/SEK rate of 10.18. These measures are used to provide a framework in assessing how the Company's business performed excluding the effects of foreign currency exchange rate fluctuations, and the Company believes this information is useful to investors to facilitate comparisons and better identify trends in the Company's business. Below, the Company has provided a reconciliation of revenue as reported to revenue on a constant currency basis for the periods presented, and a reconciliation of net profit (loss) to EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA, in each case to the most directly comparable financial measure calculated and presented in accordance with IFRS, for the periods presented.

The forward-looking guidance included in this press release cannot be reconciled to the comparable IFRS measures without unreasonable efforts, because the Company is not able to predict with reasonable certainty the ultimate amount or nature of exceptional items in the fiscal year. These items are uncertain, depend on many factors and could have a material impact on the Company's IFRS results for the guidance period.

Preliminary Financial Information

The Company's preliminary financial results contained in this press release for the third quarter ended September 30, 2026 are preliminary, unaudited and subject to completion, and may change as a result of management's continued review. Such preliminary results are subject to the finalization of quarter-end financial and accounting procedures. The preliminary financial results represent management estimates that constitute forward-looking statements subject to risks and uncertainties. As a result, the preliminary financial results may differ from the actual results when they are completed and publicly disclosed. The estimated preliminary financial results have not been audited or reviewed by the Company's independent registered public accounting firm. These preliminary results should not be viewed as a substitute for the Company's full third quarter financial statements and do not present all information necessary for a complete understanding of financial performance.

Reconciliation of Non-IFRS Financial Measure

(USD in millions) Three months ended September 30, 2026 Net profit (loss) 95.3 Income tax (benefit)/expense 0.1 Finance costs 6.2 Finance income (0.0) Depreciation and amortization 6.7 EBITDA 108.3 Adjustments to EBITDA: Share-based compensation (0.1) Net losses/(gains) on financial instruments at fair value (133.8) Business Combination transaction costs 0.1 Recapitalization (listing) expense - Amazon warrant arrangement (non-cash contra-revenue charge) 0.2 Litigation and dispute-related costs 1.7 Gain on sale of business unit - Transaction related costs 1.1 Acquisition related retention expenses 0.6 Unrealized foreign exchange (gain) or loss 0.2 Total adjustments (130.0) Adjusted EBITDA (21.7)

Three Months Ended - As

reported, Three Months Ended -

Foreign exchange impact, Three Months Ended - In

constant currency, % Change Q2 2026 vs. Q3

2026 Jun 2026 Sep 2026 Jun 2026 Sep 2026 Jun 2026 Sep 2026 As reported In constant currency Revenue 15.3 19.1 (0.9) (0.9) 14.4 18.3 25% 27% Adjusted EBITDA (21.7) 1.4 (20.3)





_______________________

1 Constant currency revenue is a non-IFRS measure. An explanation of non-IFRS measures can be found in the "Non-IFRS measures as defined by the Company" section below. Constant currency is calculated using the January-June 2025 average currency rate, converted from SEK to USD using a fixed USD/SEK rate of 10.18

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/b3da44db-6cce-408a-9bdf-16dc573778ab