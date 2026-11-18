

CUPERTINO (dpa-AFX) - Apple Inc. (AAPL) has restored most services following an outage caused by an internal software update, which affected services, including Apple Music, App Store, iCloud and Apple Pay, according to multiple media reports.



The company said the disruption was not linked to a cyberattack and confirmed that most of its systems were back to normal, the reports added.



According to Downdetector, which tracks service disruptions through user reports from multiple sources, around 2,300 users in the U.S. reported problems with Apple Pay at about 12:20 p.m. ET on November 17.



Meanwhile, reports of iCloud issues also began rising shortly before noon ET.



In pre-market hours, AAPL was trading at $350.40, down 0.43 percent on the Nasdaq.



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