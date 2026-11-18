

MINNEAPOLIS (dpa-AFX) - Target Corp. (TGT) announced a profit for its third quarter that Increases, from the same period last year



The company's earnings totaled $1.211 billion, or $2.65 per share. This compares with $689 million, or $1.51 per share, last year.



Excluding items, Target Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $2.65 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the period rose 7.1% to $27.067 billion from $25.270 billion last year.



Target Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: $1.211 Bln. vs. $689 Mln. last year. -EPS: $2.65 vs. $1.51 last year. -Revenue: $27.067 Bln vs. $25.270 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $ 10.65 To $ 11.40



Guidance



Full-year net sales growth in a range around 6 percent, one percentage point higher than the prior guidance range.



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