

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Secretary of State Marco Rubio has ruled out any systemic attack behind a series of recent high-profile tech disruptions in the United States.



All flights were grounded nationwide, and banking, Apple and Microsoft services were affected for several hours in the past week, raising widespread concerns online.



In his remarks to the press on the sidelines of the ASEAN Summit in Philippine capital Manila on Tuesday, Rubio said, 'I came before you today to share to people that are nervous we are not under systemic attack. These events - one has nothing to do with the other. They're not interrelated. They're all separate and they're distinct. And we have no evidence - on the contrary, every indicator we have is that every single one of these events has an explanation or a cause that has nothing to do with a cybercriminal, has nothing to do with a hostile actor or another country'.



But at the same time, he added, 'That doesn't mean that there aren't hostile actors and cybercriminals in other countries that aren't trying to harm us.'



'The Microsoft incident has nothing to do with what we saw with the FAA; the FAA has nothing to do with what we saw with the banks a few days ago. These issues that have - we've seen from a technical standpoint are completely unrelated one from another. That's what all the evidence indicates. That's what all our information indicates. And to this point, we have absolutely no reason to believe otherwise, that these things are related in any way,' Rubio told reporters.



A Microsoft outage on Friday disrupted Outlook, Teams, and Copilot, while a separate Federal Aviation Administration outage grounded flights across the United States for several hours over the weekend.



On November 13 at 3:30 p.m. ET, the FAA experienced a technical problem that resulted in issuing a nationwide grounding of planes. The system was made stable and air traffic resumed at 8:15 p.m. the same day.



FAA said the initial investigation indicates that excessive data flooding the FAA FTI network disrupted the system and created instability with aircraft communications and radar feeds.



'Based on all available evidence, we have no indication that this was a cyber attack or an outside nefarious actor,' FAA said in a statement.



Thousands of customers encountered difficulties accessing their online banking accounts at several major U.S. banks on Monday, as a technical glitch at JPMorgan sent shock waves through the financial system, disrupting transactions across multiple institutions.



The bank confirmed that the disruption stemmed from a technical fault rather than a cyber attack.



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