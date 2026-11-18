

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The U.K. stock market's benchmark index FTSE 100 drifted lower Wednesday morning, weighed down by weak commodity prices and data showing an acceleration in consumer price inflation in the month of October.



The FTSE 100 was down 37.73 points or 0.34% at 10,652.14 nearly half an hour before noon.



Miners Endeavour Mining, Anglo American Plc and Antofagasta lost 3.7%, 3.4% an 3.1%, respectively. Rio Tinto shed 2.5% and Fresnillo drifted lower by 2.3%.



JD Sports Fashion dropped 2.8%, while Ithaca Energy and Weir Group lost 2.4% and 2.2%, respectively. Smiths Group lost 2% after maintaining its FY27 outlook.



Melrose slipped nearly 2%. The aerospace and defense group said an incident at its Garden Grove facility in California would cost it £70m to £80m in 2026.



BP, Shell, Melrose Industries, Computacenter, Unilever, British American Tobacco and Diageo also moved notably lower.



Convatec Group surged 8.7%. The medical products and technologies company issued a trading update for the ten months ended October 31, 2026, reporting accelerated growth in the second half. Further, the firm upgraded its full-year revenue outlook, while maintaining its full-year adjusted earnings and adjusted operating profit margin. The company now expects organic revenue growth, excluding InnovaMatrix, of 6.25% to 7% from its previous estimate of 5.5% to 6.5%.



Polar Capital Technology Trust Holdings climbed 4.2%. Whibread moved up 3.5%, while 3i Group and Games Workshop gained 2.7% and 2.5%, respectively.



Data and technology group Experian rallied 2% after first-half revenue edged past estimates. British Land advanced 1.5% after raising its annual underlying earnings forecast.



Rolls-Royce Holdings, British Land, Scottish Mortgage, Halma, Kingfisher, Natwest Group, Aberdeen Group, Burberry Group, The Sage Group and Metlen Energy & Metals also posted solid gains.



Data from the Office for National Statistics showed consumer prices in UK increased 3.6% on a yearly basis in October, following September's 3.5% rise. The rate matched expectations.



Transport, particularly motor fuels, made the largest upward contribution to annual inflation. Partially offsetting, restaurants and hotels made downward contribution, the ONS said.



Excluding energy, food, alcohol, and tobacco, core inflation held steady at 2.8% in October.



Goods price inflation advanced to 3.5% from 3.2%, while services inflation remained unchanged at 3.7% in October.



On a monthly basis, consumer prices moved up 0.5%, as expected, and followed a 0.4% increase seen in September.



Output prices climbed 5.1% year-on-year, faster than the 4.7% rise in September. At the same time, input prices logged its fastest growth since February 2023, surging 10.8% in October after rising 8.3% in September.



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