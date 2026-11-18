

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Democrats have completed turning red states into blue in the mid-term elections with a victory in Alaska Senate seat.



Two weeks after the hotly contested November 3 election, Democratic Party's Mary Peltola defeated Republican Sen. Dan Sullivan by 12,458 first-choice votes.



Powered by four Alaska Native strongholds, 53-year-old Peltola, a Yup'ik descent, became the nation's first Alaska Native U.S. senator.



In the 2024 presidential election, Donald Trump had won by 13 percentage points in the traditionally GOP-leaning state.



Peltola, who represented Alaska's House seat from 2022 to 2025, said her election sent the message that the 'status quo in DC is not working for Alaska.'



With results from all the 100 Senate seats coming in, the Democrats have extended their lead in the Senate by 12 seats; winning 56 against the Republicans' 44.



Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer said in a statement that a dozen-seat majority in the Upper House was 'an unimaginable result even just a few months ago.' The Democrats are now 'in a prime position to create a durable majority that can create lasting, real results for the American people,' he added.



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