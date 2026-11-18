Following the deconsolidation of former operating businesses, the Company is focusing on rare earth and critical mineral feedstock aggregation and working to bring its SEC filings current

FISHERS, IN / ACCESS Newswire / November 18, 2026 / American Resources Corporation (NASDAQ:AREC) ("American Resources" or the "Company") today provided an update on its multiyear strategic restructuring and financial reporting. Following the spin-offs and deconsolidation of ReElement Technologies and American Infrastructure, American Resources is focusing its investment strategy on sourcing, aggregating and supplying diverse rare earth and critical mineral feedstocks to refiners.

The Company is pursuing investments in high-quality assets and opportunities to secure mineral concessions and feedstock supply in the United States, Southeast Asia, Africa and Uzbekistan. It is also evaluating potential opportunities in South America and other jurisdictions to meet the needs of our customer base. The strategy spans mined concentrates and recycled materials, with the goal of securing reliable sources of feedstock for U.S. and allied supply chains.

American Resources holds an approximately 14.4% interest in ReElement Technologies Corporation, whose refining platform can process a range of feedstocks to produce rare earth, critical mineral and battery materials. The Company also holds an approximately 91% interest in Electrified Materials Corporation, which processes end-of-life batteries and magnets to produce concentrates for sale or further refining and recovers copper, aluminum and ferrous metals for sale.

Financial Reporting Update

The Company continues to work closely with its accounting, audit and other external service providers to complete its outstanding SEC filings. This process includes accounting for the deconsolidation of former subsidiaries and the related presentation of discontinued operations. Management is prioritizing completion of these filings as expeditiously as practicable and will provide further updates as appropriate.

"This restructuring has been complex, and our team has been moving as quickly as possible to complete the reporting work," said Mark Jensen, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of American Resources. "Getting current is a priority for our shareholders and an important step in carrying out our strategy. Our board and management thank our shareholders for their patience, our service providers for their work and Nasdaq for its engagement throughout this process."

Team Expansion

Following completion of its outstanding SEC filings, the Company intends to evaluate opportunities to expand and strengthen its leadership and operational teams to support the next phase of its business strategy. This process may include the addition of senior executive leadership, accounting and financial reporting personnel, and business development professionals with experience in critical mineral sourcing, processing and commercial supply chains. The Board of Directors will evaluate potential executive leadership structures, including possible CEO succession arrangements, as part of its ongoing assessment of the Company's long-term strategic and organizational needs.

"We recognize the recent weakness across the critical minerals and AI-related sectors, but we believe the underlying opportunities remain significant," Jensen added. "We are witnessing a fundamental shift away from the traditional extract-and-export model, as resource-rich countries increasingly seek to capture more value from their natural resources through domestic and regional processing, refining and manufacturing. American Resources is uniquely positioned to capitalize on both near-term and longer-term opportunities through our global feedstock sourcing capabilities, strategic partnerships and minority ownership interest in ReElement Technologies. We believe the time is now to help establish a more collaborative, capital-efficient model that creates economic value for resource-rich nations while strengthening critical mineral supply chains for the United States and its allied partners."

About American Resources Corporation

American Resources Corporation (NASDAQ:AREC) operates a capital-efficient critical materials platform focused on sourcing, aggregating and supplying rare earth and critical mineral feedstocks to domestic and allied processing and refining markets. Through its Platform Orchestration strategy, the Company coordinates resource sourcing, feedstock origination, recycling, industrial processing and strategic commercial relationships to connect diverse mineral resources with advanced refining capabilities.

The Company's business model emphasizes disciplined capital allocation, diversified supply sources and strategic partnerships, supported by its ownership interest in Electrified Materials Corporation and strategic minority ownership interest in ReElement Technologies Corporation. American Resources seeks to create greater value-chain opportunities for resource-rich jurisdictions while strengthening secure and economically sustainable critical mineral supply chains serving advanced manufacturing, defense, infrastructure, energy and technology markets.

For more information visit americanresourcescorp.com or connect with the Company on Facebook, Twitter, and LinkedIn.

Special Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and other applicable securities laws. These statements include, without limitation, statements regarding American Resources Corporation's business strategy, financial reporting and anticipated completion of outstanding SEC filings, corporate restructuring, potential leadership and organizational changes, investments and strategic partnerships, critical mineral feedstock sourcing and aggregation opportunities, potential acquisitions of mineral rights and concessions, future operations, commercial opportunities and expected market demand.

Forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations, estimates and assumptions and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied. Such factors include, among others, the timing and completion of the Company's outstanding SEC filings; the availability and completion of required accounting, audit and regulatory processes; potential consequences of continued reporting delays, including regulatory or Nasdaq compliance matters; the Company's ability to execute its restructuring and business strategy; its ability to identify, secure and economically develop critical mineral feedstock sources; availability of capital and financing on acceptable terms; commodity price volatility and changes in market demand; geopolitical developments, trade restrictions and regulatory changes affecting international sourcing and processing; operational and commercial risks associated with strategic investments and partnerships; the performance and valuation of the Company's strategic holdings; and the Company's ability to attract and retain qualified personnel and implement any contemplated leadership changes.

Forward-looking statements may be identified by words such as "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "estimate," "may," "will," "could," "should," "seek," "target" and similar expressions, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words.

Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Additional risks and uncertainties are described in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including its most recently filed Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, as applicable. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this release, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise them, except as required by applicable law. There can be no assurance that any anticipated results, developments or objectives will be achieved.

Company Contact:

Mark LaVerghetta

investor@americanresourcescorp.com

SOURCE: American Resources Corporation

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/metals-and-mining/american-resources-corporation-provides-strategic-business-and-financial-reportin-1253257