Reference is made to the third quarter 2026 report released on November 18, 2026. Golar LNG Limited ("Golar"), NASDAQ ticker: GLNG, has declared a total dividend of $0.25 per share to be paid on December 9, 2026. The record date will be November 30, 2026.

Due to the implementation of the Central Securities Depository Regulation ("CSDR"), please note the information below on the payment date for the small number of Golar shares registered in Norway's central securities depository ("VPS"):

Dividend amount: $0.25 per share

Declared currency: USD. Dividends payable to shares registered in the VPS will be distributed in NOK

Last day including right: November 27, 2026

Ex-date: November 30, 2026 (same as record date per primary Nasdaq listing requirements)

Record date: November 30, 2026

Payment date: On December 9, 2026. Due to the implementation of CSDR in Norway, dividends payable to shares registered in the VPS will be distributed on December 11, 2026.

Golar LNG Limited

Hamilton, Bermuda

November 18, 2026

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act