Investment builds on Litmus's growth into a scaled music royalty platform since its founding in 2022

NEW YORK, Nov. 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Litmus Music ("Litmus" or the "Company"), a music rights investment and management business, today announced approximately $475 million in new capital commitments from global investment firm Carlyle (NASDAQ: CG) and investment funds managed by KKR, a leading global investment firm, to support its continued growth and strategic acquisition opportunities. Carlyle Global Credit, which partnered with Litmus's management team to establish the business in 2022, will retain a majority stake in the Company following the transaction.

Since its inception, Litmus has grown into a scaled, diversified music royalty platform, with approximately $1.4 billion in assets under management. Working closely with Carlyle, Litmus has built its business from the ground up through a disciplined acquisition strategy, assembling a portfolio of music rights spanning a broad range of artists, genres and generations. The platform's portfolio includes over 100,000 copyrights and recordings, including music from globally recognized artists and songwriters including Katy Perry, benny blanco, Randy Newman, and Keith Urban.

The new capital commitments represent a significant milestone in Litmus's evolution and will provide additional financial flexibility to pursue acquisitions of music catalogs and related rights over the coming years. The investment builds on the platform's successful track record of acquisitions and expansion, positioning Litmus to capitalize on a growing pipeline of opportunities across the music rights market. The transaction also introduces KKR as a new strategic investor alongside Carlyle, reflecting the scale and maturity of the platform and the opportunity for continued growth.

"Together with Carlyle and our team, we've built Litmus into a scalable music rights management business rooted in trust, creativity, analysis and, above all, our passion for music," said Hank Forsyth, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Litmus Music. "This investment marks an exciting next chapter for our company, providing meaningful additional capital to pursue new deals and accelerate growth. We're grateful for Carlyle's continued partnership and look forward to working with our new strategic partner, KKR."

"At the heart of Litmus is our commitment to partnering with artists and songwriters and recognizing the enduring value of their work," said Dan McCarroll, Co-Founder and Chief Creative Officer of Litmus Music. "With Carlyle's continued support and KKR joining as a new investor, we're excited to deepen those relationships, pursue new opportunities and bring more iconic music into the Litmus portfolio."

"What began as an ambitious vision has evolved into a differentiated business with a strong foundation, established acquisition capabilities and significant opportunities for further expansion," said Alexander Popov, Head of Credit Opportunities at Carlyle. "Our continued investment in Litmus reflects our conviction in the platform, its management team and the long-term opportunity in music rights. We look forward to supporting Litmus's next phase of growth alongside KKR."

"Litmus has built an impressive platform in a short period of time, combining an artist-first approach with differentiated sourcing and underwriting capabilities," said Daniel Pietrzak, Partner and Head of ABF at KKR. "We look forward to working with Litmus and Carlyle and leveraging our deep experience investing in music IP to support the platform's continued growth."

Carlyle Global Credit has invested capital for this transaction from its Credit Opportunities strategy, which has deployed more than $6.1 billion of capital across sports, music, television, film, and related technology and services since 2017. Alongside its deep industry expertise, Carlyle Global Credit brings to the partnership the ability to structure bespoke financial solutions for partners and artists.

KKR is making its investment primarily through its Asset-Based Finance Partners II fund, which focuses on privately originated and negotiated credit investments backed by large and diversified pools of financial and hard assets.

Evercore served as financial advisor, and Latham & Watkins LLP served as legal counsel to Carlyle. Kirkland & Ellis LLP served as legal counsel to KKR.

About Litmus Music

Litmus Music is focused on acquiring and managing music rights, including both music publishing and recorded music, across multiple genres, geographies and vintages. With offices in Los Angeles and New York, Litmus was founded in 2022 by Hank Forsyth and Dan McCarroll, along with Carlyle Global Credit, which initially committed $500 million in both equity and debt, alongside capital committed by management.

About Carlyle

Carlyle (NASDAQ: CG) is a global investment firm with deep industry expertise that deploys private capital across three business segments: Global Private Equity, Global Credit, and Carlyle AlpInvest. With $479 billion of assets under management as of September 30, 2026, Carlyle's purpose is to connect people, ideas, and capital to fuel growth for companies and performance for investors. Carlyle employs more than 2,600 people in 28 offices across four continents. Further information is available at www.carlyle.com. Follow Carlyle on X @OneCarlyle and LinkedIn at The Carlyle Group.

About KKR

KKR is a leading global investment firm that offers alternative asset management as well as capital markets and insurance solutions. KKR aims to generate attractive investment returns by following a patient and disciplined investment approach, employing world-class people, and supporting growth in its portfolio companies and communities. KKR sponsors investment funds that invest in private equity, credit and real assets and has strategic partners that manage hedge funds. KKR's insurance subsidiaries offer retirement, life and reinsurance products under the management of Global Atlantic Financial Group. References to KKR's investments may include the activities of its sponsored funds and insurance subsidiaries. For additional information about KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE: KKR), please visit KKR's website at www.kkr.com. For additional information about Global Atlantic Financial Group, please visit Global Atlantic Financial Group's website at www.globalatlantic.com.

Media Contacts

For Litmus Music

Kate Jackson

206-383-1181

[email protected]

For Carlyle

Max Berger

917-533-4374

[email protected]

For KKR

Julia Kosygina & Kristen Duarte

[email protected]

SOURCE Litmus Music