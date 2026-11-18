First 2G/4G towers built under 200-tower MTN Benin agreement, 48 towers validated for installation and early 4G performance in Cameroon ahead of Company expectations.

QUEBEC, QC / ACCESS Newswire / November 18, 2026 / NuRAN Wireless Inc. (NASDAQ:NUR)(FSE:1RN) ("NuRAN" or the "Company"), a provider of rural connectivity infrastructure in Africa, today announced that it has erected its first two telecommunications towers in Benin and is advancing its 4G rollout in Cameroon and Ivory Coast, where early results have exceeded the Company's expectations.

Together, these milestones advance NuRAN's strategy of expanding rural mobile infrastructure, adding network capacity and meeting growing demand for mobile connectivity and data services in underserved African communities.

Benin: First Two Towers Standing, 48 Validated

The first two towers are the initial sites built under NuRAN's previously announced Network-as-a-Service ("NaaS") agreement with MTN Benin for the deployment of 200 rural telecommunications towers.

Both towers support 2G and 4G connectivity, enabling access to essential voice communications and higher-speed mobile data services.

MTN Benin has also validated a total of 48 towers for installation. Once deployed and operational, these towers are expected to cover approximately 222,500 people and serve an estimated 52,000 subscribers, a base that is expected to generate recurring revenue for NuRAN. The MTN Benin agreement covers 200 towers, and NuRAN believes that Benin's remaining rural coverage gap offers potential for growth beyond the initial build-out.

"Our first two towers in Benin are standing, and that is a defining milestone in our partnership with MTN Benin," said Francis Létourneau, Director and CEO of NuRAN Wireless. "With 48 towers validated, we have a clear runway to keep building and to bring reliable mobile connectivity to communities that have waited too long for it."

4G Rollout Gains Speed in Cameroon and Ivory Coast

Alongside its expansion in Benin, NuRAN continues to roll out 4G technology across its existing African network.

"The 4G results in Cameroon and Ivory Coast are surpassing our expectations," said Mr. Létourneau. "4G not only strengthens our revenue potential, it also gives us the flexibility to bring additional services to the communities we connect."

In Ivory Coast, NuRAN currently manages two 2G/4G towers, with eight additional towers planned for near-term deployment. In Cameroon, one 4G-enabled tower has been deployed and work is under way on two additional towers in collaboration with Orange Cameroon. The Cameroon deployment has achieved LTE downlink speeds of 13.28 Mbps and uplink speeds of 7.92 Mbps, with microwave transmission exceeding 400 Mbps in both directions, surpassing the Company's expectations.

The new backhaul solutions are already validating the Company's decision to deploy higher-capacity infrastructure built to meet rising consumer demand for digital services. Beyond the expected increase in revenue per site, 4G gives NuRAN the flexibility to add higher-value services through NuEnergy and NuRAN EDGE AI, building digital infrastructure with the aim of enhancing long-term shareholder value.

These deployments mark an important step in the evolution of NuRAN's network, adding higher-capacity mobile data services to its established 2G and 3G infrastructure. With 4G, NuRAN aims to meet rising mobile data demand, improve the user experience and enhance the long-term revenue potential of its rural telecommunications infrastructure.

Turning Contracts into Towers

These milestones reflect NuRAN's continued execution of its NaaS business model, under which the Company builds, owns and manages rural telecommunications infrastructure for major mobile network operators, including Orange and MTN.

With a contracted portfolio of 5,092 towers across eight African countries, NuRAN remains focused on converting contracted commitments into deployed infrastructure while progressively introducing technologies that can increase network utilization and recurring revenue opportunities.

About NuRAN Wireless

NuRAN Wireless Inc. (Nasdaq:NUR)(FSE:1RN) is a rural telecommunications infrastructure company connecting remote and underserved communities across Africa. Through its Network-as-a-Service model, NuRAN finances, builds, owns, manages and maintains 2G, 3G and 4G mobile network infrastructure for mobile network operators seeking to expand coverage outside urban markets.

NuRAN has more than 5,000 towers under contract, a portion of which have been built and are operating. Its platform combines telecommunications engineering, low-power wireless technology, renewable-energy-enabled infrastructure, site selection and field operations to address the economic and technical challenges of rural mobile coverage.

NuRAN is also building on this foundation through NuEnergy, its wholly owned subsidiary focused on owning and operating the Company's solar, storage and hybrid power systems across its African footprint.

Additional Information:

For further information about NuRAN Wireless: www.nuranwireless.com

Francis Létourneau, Director and CEO

Francis.letourneau@nuranwireless.com

Tel: (418) 264-1337

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements and forward-looking information (collectively, "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws, including the securities laws of the Province of British Columbia, and the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Statements other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are generally, but not always, identified by words such as "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "plan," "potential," "project," "seek," "should," "target," "will," "would" and similar expressions, or by statements that certain events, actions or results "may," "could," "should," "would" or "will" occur, be achieved or be realized.

Forward-looking statements in this news release include, without limitation, statements regarding the deployment of the 48 towers validated by MTN Benin and of the balance of the 200 towers under the MTN Benin agreement; the population expected to be covered and the number of subscribers expected to be served by those towers; the potential for growth in Benin beyond the initial 200 towers; the planned deployment of additional towers in Ivory Coast and Cameroon and the timing of that deployment; the expected benefits of 4G technology and new backhaul solutions, including expected increases in revenue per site, network utilization and recurring revenue; the addition of services through NuEnergy and NuRAN EDGE AI; the conversion of the Company's contracted tower portfolio into deployed infrastructure; and the Company's business strategy and growth prospects.

Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, and actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements. Forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations, estimates, assumptions and projections, including assumptions regarding the availability of financing, the timely delivery of equipment and completion of site construction, the continued performance by mobile network operators of their contractual obligations and subscriber and data demand in the areas served, and are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results to differ materially, including risks relating to the Company's ability to obtain the financing required to build its contracted towers; delays in site deployment, including as a result of supply chain, logistics, permitting or site-access constraints; the Company's reliance on a limited number of mobile network operator customers and the possibility that agreements with those customers may be amended, delayed or terminated; the risk that actual coverage, subscriber uptake, network usage, network performance and revenue per site may differ from the Company's estimates; the performance of 4G, backhaul and power equipment in the field; competition; and political, regulatory, economic, currency and security conditions in the countries in which the Company operates.

Additional risks and uncertainties are described under "Risk Factors" and elsewhere in the Company's most recent annual report on Form 40-F, subsequent reports furnished on Form 6-K and other filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, and in the Company's filings on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. There can be no assurance that the validated or contracted towers will be deployed on the timelines anticipated or at all, or that the coverage, subscriber, revenue or other benefits described in this news release will be realized. The forward-looking statements in this news release speak only as of its date and are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary note. Except as required by applicable securities laws, the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

SOURCE: NuRAN Wireless Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/nuran-wireless-raises-first-two-towers-in-benin-as-4g-rollout-bea-1253230