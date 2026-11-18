

DUBLIN (dpa-AFX) - Ireland's foreign trade surplus decreased notably in September from a year ago due to weaker exports, figures from the Central Statistics Office showed on Wednesday.



On an unadjusted basis, the trade surplus shrank to EUR 2.7 billion in September from EUR 17.4 billion in the corresponding month last year. Meanwhile, the surplus increased from EUR 2.6 billion in August.



Exports logged an annual decline of 36.4 percent in September, while imports were 39.4 percent higher.



In the first three quarters of 2026, total exports fell 25.2 percent compared to the corresponding period last year, while imports grew by 16.7 percent. Exports of medical and pharmaceutical products logged a sharp contraction of 50.6 percent.



On a seasonally adjusted basis, the trade surplus declined to EUR 2.1 billion in September from EUR 2.8 billion in August. Both exports and imports increased by 1.5 percent and 6.8 percent, respectively, compared to the previous month.



Separate official data showed that Ireland's residential property price inflation eased to 4.7 percent in September from 5.1 percent in August. Moreover, this was the slowest rate since December 2023, when prices rose 4.1 percent. Property prices in Dublin rose by 3.9 percent, and prices outside Dublin were up by 5.4 percent.



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