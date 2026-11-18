Emaar Partners with Huspy to Enhance Mortgage Advisory Services for Homebuyers

The partnership will give Emaar customers access to mortgage options from more than 20 UAE banks, supported by dedicated mortgage advisors.

DUBAI, UAE, Nov. 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Huspy, a UAE-based mortgage and real estate technology company, has announced a partnership with Emaar Properties PJSC (DFM: EMAAR), the global property developer and provider of premium lifestyles, to provide Emaar customers with access to mortgage advisory services and financing options from more than 20 banks across the UAE.

The collaboration aims to simplify the financing process for homebuyers, offering personalised mortgage guidance at different stages of their property ownership journey, including property purchases, handovers and refinancing.

Through Huspy's platform, Emaar customers will be able to compare mortgage products, interest rates and financing terms through a single process, with no Huspy advisory fees. A dedicated mortgage consultant will support customers throughout the process, including pre-approval, documentation, bank coordination and mortgage disbursal.

The service will complement Emaar's existing banking partnerships, providing customers with an additional option to explore financing solutions suited to their individual requirements.

Mr. Ahmad Al Matrooshi, Executive Director, Emaar Properties, said: "Our commitment to customers extends beyond delivering exceptional homes and communities. It includes making every stage of ownership more seamless, from the initial purchase to handover and beyond. Through our partnership with Huspy, we are bringing specialist mortgage expertise directly into that journey, giving buyers access to financing options earlier and greater clarity as they prepare for key payment milestones."

Founded in Dubai in 2020, Huspy has supported more than 30,000 homeowners and handles approximately 25 per cent of residential mortgage transactions in the UAE, according to company figures. Its platform connects customers with mortgage advisors and participating banks, combining technology with personalised support.

The partnership will support customers across different stages of property ownership. Off-plan buyers can explore available financing options ahead of relevant payment milestones, while customers approaching handover can prepare their mortgage applications in advance. Buyers of ready properties will also be able to access support throughout the financing process, while existing homeowners can explore refinancing and equity release options, subject to bank eligibility criteria.

Eligible online applicants will receive priority assistance, with a dedicated consultant coordinating the financing process and liaising with participating banks on their behalf.

Sawan Karia, Director of Mortgages, UAE at Huspy, said: "Financing is a defining part of the homebuying experience. Customers need to understand their options early and have someone accountable for moving the process forward. Our partnership with Emaar puts that support directly into their property journey. By combining Emaar's scale with Huspy's banking network and mortgage expertise, we can help more customers make informed decisions and prepare their financing with confidence."

The partnership is expected to be supported by dedicated customer communications and digital touchpoints, providing access to mortgage information, financing comparisons and advisory services.

About Emaar Properties

Emaar Properties PJSC, listed on the Dubai Financial Market, is a global property developer and provider of premium lifestyles, with a significant presence in the Middle East, North Africa, and Asia. One of the world's largest real estate companies, Emaar has a land bank of approximately 604 million sq. ft. in the UAE and key international markets.

With a proven track-record in delivery, Emaar has delivered over 132,800 residential units in Dubai and other global markets since 2002. Emaar has strong recurring revenue-generating assets with approximately 1.4 million sq. mtr. of leasing revenue-generating assets and 42 hotels and resorts with 10,187 keys (includes owned as well as managed hotels). Today, around 25 percent of Emaar's revenue is from its shopping malls, hospitality, leisure, entertainment, commercial leasing, and international businesses.

Burj Khalifa, a global icon, Dubai Mall, the world's most-visited retail and lifestyle destination, and Dubai Fountain, the world's largest performing fountain, are among Emaar's trophy destinations.

Follow Emaar on:

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/emaardubai/; YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@EmaarDubai; LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/emaar-properties/

About Huspy

Huspy is a real estate technology company founded in Dubai in 2020 that develops AI-native technology and services to deliver excellence throughout the home-buying and financing process, connecting buyers and sellers, real estate agents and mortgage brokers. In six years, Huspy has grown to operate in 15 cities across four markets - the United Arab Emirates, Spain, Saudi Arabia and Italy - with more than 500 employees and over 40 nationalities represented across a team that supports thousands of mortgage brokers and real estate agents through its platform.

Since its founding, the company has raised approximately US$200 million from leading international investors, including Sequoia Capital, Balderton Capital, Founders Fund and Fifth Wall. Originally focused on mortgages, Huspy has progressively expanded its model into property transactions, integrating property search, real estate services and financing through a technology platform and a network of professionals. In the United Arab Emirates, the company now handles approximately 25 percent of residential mortgages, consolidating its position in the market.

Today, the company facilitates transactions worth approximately US$1 billion per month, a figure that is growing rapidly. Huspy's long-term ambition is to build the leading AI-native real estate super app for the EMEA region, placing real estate agents and credit advisors at the heart of its model.

For more information, visit huspy.com.

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