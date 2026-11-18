Newsmax2 now airs on 112 HC2 broadcast stations nationwide, including stations in all of the top 40 U.S. television markets

BOCA RATON, FL AND NEW YORK, NY / ACCESS Newswire / November 18, 2026 / Newsmax Inc. (NYSE:NMAX) ("Newsmax"), through its subsidiary Newsmax Broadcasting LLC, and HC2 Broadcasting ("HC2"), the largest operator of Class A and low-power television (LPTV) stations in the United States, today announced that Newsmax2, Newsmax's free streaming channel, is now broadcasting over the air across 112 HC2-owned television stations under an agreement between the two companies.

Newsmax2 began airing on the HC2 stations on November 5. The agreement has significantly widened Newsmax2's broadcast footprint, making the 24/7 news and commentary network available free over the air in all of the top 40 U.S. television markets and 57 of the top 60 markets nationwide.

With over-the-air television viewership continuing to grow across the country, the agreement allows millions of additional households to access Newsmax2's live news coverage, breaking headlines, and original programming using a standard digital antenna, without requiring a cable or satellite subscription.

"Bringing Newsmax2 to 112 HC2 stations is a major milestone in our mission to make independent news accessible to every American household," said Christopher Ruddy, CEO of Newsmax. "With carriage in markets serving over 90% of over-the-air only households, viewers from coast to coast can now tune in to Newsmax2's 24/7 live reporting and analysis free over the air."

"HC2 Broadcasting is committed to delivering high-demand, diverse programming to over-the-air audiences nationwide," said Les Levi, CEO of HC2 Broadcasting. "Newsmax2 has seen strong audience momentum, and adding the network across 112 of our stations brings compelling, round-the-clock news coverage to viewers in nearly every major U.S. market."

Newsmax2 airs 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, featuring live news updates from Newsmax's national and international bureaus alongside popular analysis and opinion programs. In addition to its expanded over-the-air broadcast reach through HC2, Newsmax2 is available on major free ad-supported streaming TV (FAST) platforms and the Newsmax App.

To find local over-the-air channel listings for Newsmax2 in your area, visit www.newsmaxtv.com/n2/findus.

About Newsmax

Newsmax Inc. is listed on the NYSE (NMAX) and operates, through Newsmax Broadcasting LLC, one of the nation's leading news outlets, the Newsmax channel, which is carried on all major pay TV providers. Newsmax's media properties - including Newsmax TV, Newsmax2, the Newsmax App, Newsmax.com, and Newsmax Magazine - reach tens of millions of Americans regularly across broadcast, cable, streaming, digital, and print platforms. For more information, visit www.newsmax.com.

About HC2 Broadcasting

HC2 Broadcasting, a subsidiary of CONX Corp., is the largest owner and operator of Class A and low-power television (LPTV) stations in the United States, operating more than 250 broadcast stations across over 110 television markets nationwide. HC2 Broadcasting works with leading content providers and networks to deliver free over-the-air television programming to households across the U.S. For more information, visit www.hc2broadcasting.com.

Investor Contact:

Newsmax Investor Relations

ir@newsmax.com

Media Contacts:

For Newsmax

Bill Daddi

bill@daddibrand.com

646-370-1341

For HC2 Broadcasting

Michael Voge

mvoge@hc2broadcasting.com

(914) 772-3345

Forward-Looking Statements

This communication contains forward-looking statements. From time to time, we or our representatives may make forward-looking statements orally or in writing. We base these forward-looking statements on our expectations and projections about future events, which we derive from the information currently available to us. Forward-looking statements can be identified by those that are not historical in nature. The forward-looking statements discussed in this communication and other statements made from time to time by us or our representatives, may not occur, and actual events and results may differ materially and are subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions about us. Newsmax does not guarantee future results, performance or achievements. Moreover, neither we nor any other person assumes responsibility for the accuracy or completeness of any of these forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as predictions of future events. We are under no duty to update any of these forward-looking statements after the date of this communication to conform our prior statements to actual results or revised expectations, and we do not intend to do so. Factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations include various factors, including but not limited to changes in domestic and global general economic and macro-economic conditions and the volatility of the price of Common Stock that may result from, among other things, comments by securities analysts or other third parties, including blogs, articles, message boards and social and other media, large shareholders exiting their position in our Common Stock, any negative public perception of us, sales of shares previously registered for resale, or other uncertainties and the factors set forth in the sections entitled "Risk Factors" in Newsmax's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the twelve months ended December 31, 2025 and other filings Newsmax makes with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Nothing in this communication should be regarded as a representation by any person that the forward-looking statements set forth herein will be achieved or that any of the contemplated results of such forward-looking statements will be achieved. Undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking statements in this communication, which speak only as of the date they are made and are qualified in their entirety by reference to the cautionary statements herein.

SOURCE: Newsmax Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/publishing-and-media/newsmax-expands-over-the-air-reach-with-hc2-broadcasting-distribution-agreemen-1253242