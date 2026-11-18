

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The TJX Companies, Inc. (TJX) released earnings for its third quarter that Increased, from the same period last year



The company's bottom line came in at $1.543 billion, or $1.39 per share. This compares with $1.442 billion, or $1.28 per share, last year.



The company's revenue for the period rose 5.5% to $15.952 billion from $15.117 billion last year.



The TJX Companies, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: $1.543 Bln. vs. $1.442 Bln. last year. -EPS: $1.39 vs. $1.28 last year. -Revenue: $15.952 Bln vs. $15.117 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $ 1.42 To $ 1.45 Full year EPS guidance: $ 5.17 To $ 5.20



Q4 27 Outlook: Consolidated comparable sales to be up 2% to 3%.



FY 27 Outlook: Consolidated comparable sales to be up 4%



Copyright(c) 2026 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2026 AFX News