mAbxience and OncoPrecision Announce Manufacturing and Investment Agreement for OncoPrecision's ADC Candidate ONC001

MADRID, Nov. 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- mAbxience, a wholly owned company of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA, and OncoPrecision, a biotechnology company pioneering first-in-class precision therapies for hard-to-treat cancers through the integration of patient-derived biology and AI, headquartered in New York City; today announced an investment, development and manufacturing agreement for ONC001, OncoPrecision's lead antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) candidate.

Under the terms of the agreement, mAbxience will be responsible for the development program of the antibody moiety of ONC001, covering activities from Cell Line Development (CLD) through process and analytical development, as well as the manufacture of GMP-grade material to support the program's planned Phase I clinical trial.

ONC001 is a first-in-class CD64-targeting ADC designed to eliminate leukemic monocytes and tumor-associated macrophages, with lead indications in monocytic acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and chronic myelomonocytic leukemia (CMML) - aggressive blood cancers with few effective options and a median survival measured in months. ONC001 was first publicly disclosed in an oral presentation at the 2025 American Society of Hematology (ASH) Annual Meeting and is advancing towards first-in-human studies.

As part of the agreement, mAbxience will contribute with its scientific expertise, industrial capabilities, and Smart CoGs approach with its extensive experience in antibody development by supporting the program through the manufacture of the first GMP batch for clinical use. mAbxience has made a strategic investment in OncoPrecision and Jurgen Van Broeck, Chief Executive Officer of mAbxience, will join OncoPrecision's Board of Directors as an Observer. Financial terms of the investment remain confidential. José Ramón Millán, Global Portfolio, CDMO & Partnering Director at mAbxience, said: "We are excited to partner with OncoPrecision on the development of ONC001, a promising ADC candidate that exemplifies the innovation emerging in oncology today. By bringing together our capabilities and long-term commitment, we aim to accelerate ONC001's path to the clinic while creating sustainable value for both companies."

Jurgen Van Broeck, Chief Executive Officer of mAbxience, said: "I'm pleased to support OncoPrecision through this partnership and as a Board Observer as they advance ONC001 towards Phase I studies and continue to make progress with their first-in-class pipeline."

Tarek Ali Zaki, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer of OncoPrecision, said: "We're thrilled to partner with mAbxience to accelerate ONC001's path to the clinic through their world-class manufacturing capabilities and regulatory expertise. Bringing a fully-integrated biopharmaceutical partner with a shared vision of delivering meaningful medicines to patients marks an important step towards our company's next stage."

By combining OncoPrecision's first-in-class candidate developed with its translational patient-derived discovery platform with mAbxience's proven expertise in antibody development, process development, technology transfer, and GMP manufacturing, the two companies aim to accelerate the advancement of ONC001 toward first-in-human studies.

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