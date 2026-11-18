

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Exposure to endocrine-disrupting chemicals (EDCs) can begin before birth, with a broader range of effects on human and environmental health than previously understood, a new report released by the UN Environment Program and WHO revealed on Tuesday.



The chemicals, which can interfere with the body's hormones, have been detected in blood, breast milk and cord blood. Early exposure can have lasting effects on brain development, growth and reproductive health.



The State of the Science on Endocrine-Disrupting Chemicals 2026 is the first major global update since 2012.



It finds stronger evidence linking EDCs to effects on fertility, brain development, thyroid and other hormone regulation, metabolism, immunity and cardiovascular health. In fish, birds, amphibians and mammals, exposure has been linked to impaired reproduction, development and behavior.



'These effects can be long-lasting and, in some cases, irreversible,' said Sheila Aggarwal Khan, Director of UNEP's Industry and Economy Division.



More than 350,000 chemicals and chemical mixtures are registered for production and use globally, yet only a small fraction have been evaluated for endocrine-disrupting properties. According to the study, the global cost of diseases associated with EDC exposure could amount to one per cent or more of global GDP.



The report was launched at the first International Conference of the Global Framework on Chemicals, which runs in Geneva until November 20.



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