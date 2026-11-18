

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The Ebola outbreak in the Democratic Republic of the Congo has more than doubled in three months, with more than 11,000 cases and 5,400 deaths now reported in 67 health zones across eight provinces, the head of the World Health Organization said on Tuesday.



Opening the third meeting of WHO's Emergency Committee on the Bundibugyo virus disease epidemic, Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said children were 'paying a terrible price.' They account for more than a quarter of confirmed cases and a third of deaths, and seven in ten children under five with confirmed Ebola cases have died.



'The risk beyond the DRC's borders is not theoretical,' he said. Kenya has reported nine cases linked to an imported case, including two deaths, and Nigeria has reported one imported case.



He also expressed concern that some countries continue to apply blanket travel restrictions, which hinder the response and discourage countries from reporting outbreaks quickly.



Elaborating on the progress made, Dr Tedros said rapid transmission has been halted in most of the early epicenters, and the number of laboratories able to test for the virus has risen from two to more than two dozen. Two candidate vaccines developed specifically for Bundibugyo virus will be added to an ongoing vaccine trial in the coming weeks.



'But progress in some places is not control of the outbreak as a whole,' Dr. Tedros warned. Between 400 and 500 new cases are still reported every week, and two-thirds of confirmed deaths occur outside Ebola treatment centers, a sign that infections are being identified too late.



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