Capital Gearing Trust P.l.c. - Net Asset Value(s)
PR Newswire
LONDON, United Kingdom, November 18
CAPITAL GEARING TRUST P.L.C.
(the "Company")
LEI:213800T2PJTPVF1UGW53
Date: 18 November 2026
Net Asset Value
The Company announces that, as at the close of business on 17 November 2026, the unaudited net asset value per ordinary share, valued on a 'bid price' basis, was:
Including income: 519.19p
Frostrow Capital LLP
Company Secretary
Email: company.secretary@capitalgearingtrust.com
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