

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Wednesday, KION GROUP AG (KGX.DE) announced that Mohsen Sohi will step down as Chairman of the Supervisory Board of the company for personal reasons, effective December 31, 2026.



Following this announcement, the Supervisory Board's Nomination Committee has begun the search for a successor. If no successor is selected by the end of the year, the committee will propose Sherry Aaholm, the current Chair of the Technology and Innovation Committee, as an interim Chair of the Supervisory Board.



Prior to KION, Sohi served as CEO of Freudenberg SE until mid-2025.



KION's stock was trading at 31.75 euros, down 1.79 percent on the XETRA.



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