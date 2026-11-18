

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Wednesday, Carvana Co. (CVNA) announced the expansion of same-day delivery to eligible customers across Massachusetts, including Boston, Worcester, Springfield, Cambridge, and Lowell.



The company's intuitive e-commerce platform would help customers to buy or sell a car more conveniently, allowing them to shop from tens of thousands of high-quality vehicles, secure financing, trade in a vehicle, and complete a purchase entirely online.



'Our growing network and simple, technology-driven process make it possible for eligible customers to go from finding the right car online to having it in their driveway that same day,' said Jacqueline Hearns, Carvana's Senior Director of Market Operations and Expansion.



In pre-market hours, CVNA was trading at $71.29, up 0.28 percent on the NYSE.



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