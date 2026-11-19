

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Carvana Co. (CVNA), an e-commerce platform for buying and selling cars, on Thursday announced the expansion of its same-day delivery service to eligible customers in Rhode Island, southern Maine and southern New Hampshire.



Customers in the newly added markets can purchase vehicles entirely online through Carvana.com and receive delivery on the same day.



Customers selling vehicles to Carvana can also arrange pickup or drop-off on the same day they complete the company's online appraisal process.



The expanded service covers cities including Providence, Warwick, Cranston, Newport and Pawtucket in Rhode Island.



Portland, Scarborough, Biddeford, Sanford and Saco in southern Maine. Manchester, Concord, Nashua, Portsmouth, Dover and Rochester in southern New Hampshire.



The service is supported by Carvana's first-party logistics network and regional Inspection and Reconditioning Centers.



In pre-market, the shares were trading 1.14 percent higher at $72.60, after closing Wednesday's trading 0.96 percent higher on the New York Stock Exchange.



Copyright(c) 2026 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2026 AFX News